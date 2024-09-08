Fog, fans and a quaich: Aussies revel in Scottish vibes

Australia were clinical in their first ever bilateral series against Scotland, who hope to welcome them back for more

They encountered fog, embraced fans wandering along the boundary and came away with possibly the world's smallest series trophy. Australia's first bilateral series in Scotland was certainly unique.

Mitch Marsh's men took the vibe and the quaich (the two-handled Scottish drinking bowl as the prize for their 3-0 series sweep) all in their stride, appreciating the relaxed club-cricket atmosphere around Edinburgh's famed Grange ground as an escape from professional cricket norms.

The golf helped too, with a contingent venturing to St Andrews for a round at The Home of Golf's Jubilee course earlier in the week.

But when it came down to business the tourists were clinical. Scotland never got a sniff as Australia cantered to three huge victories after Richie Berrington's men had run them much closer in their previous encounter at the T20 World Cup in June.

Importantly, there were contributions across the board from a new-look squad, among them sensational performances by Josh Inglis (103 in the second T20I) and Cameron Green (six wickets and 98 runs for the series) who both mixed the drinks during the World Cup.

"We're obviously so used to playing with big grandstands, so you don't really get a feel for the crowd … it's been great to interact with them (this week)," Green told cricket.com.au.

"(My) first time with a fog around, even the Scottish guys weren't sure what was going to happen, so I don't think they've ever played in it either, so a freak thing that happened."

Green gets a taste (almost literally) of the crowd after a fan took a catch // Getty

Inglis too enjoyed the suburban feel of the 192-year-old venue that, on a clear day, has a prime view of the Edinburgh Castle.

"It's really cool, it's obviously a club ground and just looking around, there's a lot of fans close to the boundary," the Australian wicketkeeper said.

"Thankfully, I don't have to field on the boundary so I'm not copping anything on the rope, but the guys have had a lot of fun and it's been a great atmosphere."

Australia's visit to the Scottish capital has won the hearts of the home side that is looking to establish itself a global player in T20 cricket after also hosting New Zealand for two matches in 2022.

While disappointed with the series outcome, skipper Berrington couldn't look past the opportunity it provided his team.

"That exposure is something we need more of to keep improving as a team," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I think you can see around the ground the excitement there is for cricket (in Scotland) and for us to be playing teams like Australia.

"It's very small margins when you play against a team like Australia, if you're not quite on it, they're going to hurt you and we've certainly seen that.

"We know where that bar is now, so we have to keep doing everything we can to get closer to that … hopefully (these series) is something we'll see more of in the future."

'The guys have had a lot of fun and it's been a great atmosphere' // Getty

Aussie counterpart Mitch Marsh added: "It's been a real privilege to come here and play.

"We get the sense that cricket is extremely popular here and they're a very proud country, so for us to get the opportunity to play here has been fantastic," he said.

With a host of first-choice players missing, Australia's bigger test awaits as they travel south to England to face a side that also has several fresh faces, including a new captain in Phil Salt deputising for the injured Jos Buttler.

"First and foremost, we wanted to win, but to see some young guys really step up – 'Greeny's' game today – we've had guys step up in different moments and we've played some really good all-round cricket," Marsh said.

"In international cricket we play in all different conditions and the fog yesterday and being 15 degrees certainly provided us with a different challenge."

Australia will welcome the experience of Josh Hazlewood back into the squad as they travel to Southampton on Sunday, with the fast bowler recovering from a calf strain ahead of the first T20 against England on Wednesday night (3.30am Thursday AEST).

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia won by seven wickets

September 6: Australia won by 70 runs

September 7: Australia won by six wickets

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST