No signs of rust for Carey after six-month batting hiatus

Alex Carey has got his spot due to an injury to Josh Inglis and has capitalised on the chance

Having not batted in a match in over six months, Alex Carey says Australia's predicament midway their batting innings in the second ODI helped him seize his first opportunity back in the 50-over team.

Carey, whose last innings was his match-winning 98 not out in the second Test against New Zealand in March, says his approach was "laid out in front" him after Australia slipped to 9-221 batting first at Headingley.

The left-hander, also batting for the first time for Australia against the white ball since being dropped one game into last year's World Cup campaign, expertly manipulated the strike in another match-winning knock of 74 from 67 balls.

His 10th-wicket stand of 49 with No.11 Josh Hazlewood, who faced just 11 deliveries across their eight-over union, proved the difference in the match, allowing Australia to reach a defendable target of 270 before Carey was the last man out.

He then took two catches, including a brilliant one-handed leg-side catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone first ball as England were bowled out for 202.

00:29 Play video Carey's left-handed snaffle consigns Livingstone to golden duck

Batting with the lower-order is something the wicketkeeper has become accustomed to doing in the longer format where his averages 23.62 in partnership with Mitchell Starc and 20.61 with captain Pat Cummins, who he shared a memorable unbroken 61-run stand with to get Australia over the line in Christchurch earlier this year.

He also formed crucial partnerships with the lower order in both innings of last year's World Test Championship final at The Oval, first with Cummins (51 for the eighth wicket) and then with Starc (93 for the seventh wicket).

"When that happens, especially when you're batting with number nine, we we're pretty clear on the plan," Carey said following his player-of-the-match performance to help the visitors take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"There's obviously going to be some dot balls, and we were fine with that.

"We're able to rotate the strike at the end of the over and do it for a (significant) partnership.

"At times it's nice (when) the game can be laid out in front of you and there's only one situation to go about it."

08:56 Play video 'Great to be back': Carey reflects on stellar performance

Carey said the "longest break" he's had while playing professional cricket helped re-energise him ahead of September's UK tour.

While he didn't bat or take a catch in a tidy keeping performance in the series opener in Nottingham on Thursday, the 33-year-old seized his moment in Leeds with Josh Inglis still absent due to quad soreness.

Carey wasn't part of Australia's T20 team for June's World Cup and sat on the bench during the Los Angeles Knight Riders' Major League Cricket campaign with local gloveman Unmukt Chand preferred.

But the break at home in Adelaide with his family proved exactly what he needed.

02:54 Play video Double-sided, handicapped: How the Aussies would improve bats

"Two young kids, it brings a lot of energy back into you," he said.

"I was very excited to get over here, not that I wanted to get away from the family, but to come back and play some cricket.

"The break has been great to spend some time with the South Australian team and a little bit of franchise stuff as well; now to come (over) here with our summer starting as soon as we get home, it's a nice little lead into that."

While Inglis is edging close to returning, especially with a two-day break before the third ODI in Durham on Tuesday (9.30pm AEST), Carey's efforts have made selectors' jobs that little bit harder.

00:33 Play video Short's ripper slip grab helps Starc strike early on return

Once Inglis overcomes his quad tightness, Australia will be back to a full complement of players to pick from after battling injuries and illness that swept through the camp late last week.

Ben Dwarshuis is set to be ruled out of the rest of the tour after suffering a pectoral strain in the series opener, but Australia have the option of adding reserve quick Mahli Beardman to their official squad to keep it at 17 players.

"It's been great to expose those guys," Carey said.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie obviously played, and you've got Mahli getting time on the field – I remember when I first ran to the field, I was very nervous so the more they can do it, the better it is for us."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST