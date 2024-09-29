Connolly debuts, Smith captaining in deciding ODI

Mitch Marsh out with soreness to see Steve Smith back as skipper, while Alex Carey dropped as Cooper Connolly makes ODI debut in series decider

Steve Smith will lead Australia in tonight's series decider against England with a sore Mitch Marsh to miss the final match of their UK tour.

Cooper Connolly has been handed his one-day international debut in Bristol, one of three changes for an Australian side out to regain their momentum from earlier in the series after being thrashed by 186 runs at Lord's as England squared the five-match contest 2-2.

Smith won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast skies in Bristol, where significant rain has fallen across the past week with more forecast later this afternoon.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood England XI: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Marsh pulled up sore following the previous match at Lord's where he bowled for the first time since April, finishing with 1-27 from four overs.

His soreness is related to his heavy workload across Australia's month-long UK tour and not his return the bowling crease, with today's clash their fifth ODI in the space of 11 days.

WA teammate Marsh presented Connolly with men's ODI cap No.249 // Getty

Australia's experiment of playing both of their wicketkeepers lasted just one match with a fit-again Josh Inglis retaining his place at No.4 and Alex Carey – the team's second highest run-scorer in the series – missing out.

Connolly, who was presented men's ODI cap No.249 by Marsh, becomes Australia's 16th player used in the five-match series.

The visitors have battled a string of injuries and illness since arriving in the UK, losing four fast bowlers and allrounder Cameron Green throughout the tour.

No player has played more than eight of the nine matches so far, which included three T20s against Scotland and two against England prior to the ODIs.

Green was the latest to be ruled out of the tour after scans revealed a back injury following the third ODI in Durham, where he was Australia's best bowler with 2-45.

Marsh also missed the second T20 against England in Cardiff due to illness.

Matt Short has earned a recall to replace Marsh at the top of the order, with Aaron Hardie also coming into the side at No.7. Sean Abbott is the third player to miss out from the previous match.

Jofra Archer's workloads have been managed after his electric return to Lord's in the previous match, where he castled Marsh with one of the balls of the series in his 2-33.

He's been replaced by Olly Stone in the only change for the hosts.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: England beat Australia by 46 runs (DLS method)

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST