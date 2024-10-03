Litchfield nears return as Australia mull spin dilemma

Australia face a big selection call ahead of their opening T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka, as they confront the unknowns of a new venue

Phoebe Litchfield is expected to be fit for Australia’s opening match of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka, but the unknowns surrounding the Sharjah pitch mean there are still huge calls to be made at the selection table.

Litchfield sat out both warm-up matches with groin soreness but trained with her teammates on Thursday afternoon and is on track to be available for selection.

The 21-year-old arrived in the UAE in good form and if fit, would be a lock to return to the middle order. Grace Harris, who missed last month’s T20s against New Zealand as well as the practice matches due to a calf strain, also trained and could come into contention.

Australia have never played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and did not have the opportunity to train at the venue ahead of Saturday’s game.

Chief selector Shawn Flegler was keeping a close eye on the opening day double-header at the venue on Thursday, eschewing Australia’s net session in favour of travelling to Sharjah to watch Bangladesh v Scotland and Sri Lanka v Pakistan to glean every bit of intel possible.

Good signs for Phoebe Litchfield ahead of Australia's first game // cricket.com.au

"There are some games there (on Thursday) which we have the luxury of viewing and to get a bit of a handle on conditions and have a chat about that," Nitschke said.

"That's just one of the things, I guess, with the World Cup that we unfortunately can't get there to train.

"Shawn Flegler's there today to watch both the games, so he's going to have some intel for us, and obviously we'll have vision of those matches."

Sharjah has a reputation as being low and slow, and batting was not easy for any of the four teams playing on Thursday.

Bangladesh successfully defended 7-119 against Scotland, while Pakistan’s 116 all out was enough to deny Sri Lanka.

Across the two games, 22 wickets fell to spin and nine to pace.

With that in mind, Australia could be tempted to switch up the balance of the bowling attack they deployed at home against New Zealand, leaving out a pace bowler in favour of a fourth spinner in leggie Alana King.

There is also the question of whether a fit Harris could squeeze her way back into the XI. If she did return, she would also offer a spin option with the ball.

"Things are starting to take shape now, we've had a few little niggles, like Pheebs missing the practice games," Nitschke said.

"It's tough for spots, and we've got some really good players in our squad of 15 and there's certainly some tough decisions that need to be made.

"(The balance of the bowling attack) is one thing we definitely need to hold off on and have a look today at how the wicket plays, and what to expect out there, and that should guide us in which way we want to go there."

Annabel Sutherland in the nets in Thursday // cricket.com.au

Nitschke said ultimately, communication, both in the field, and between batters, would be important against Sri Lanka, given the need to immediately adapt to an unfamiliar venue.

"It's going to be critical," she said.

"Communication is something we've spoken about a lot, and making sure that we've been doing it through the practice games.

"We know that come the round games that's going to really important for us, and I think the team that adapts quickly and gets the conditions is going to put themselves in a very good position."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-up matches

September 29: Australia defeated England by 33 runs

October 1: Australia defeated West Indies by 35 runs

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: v Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 8pm AEST

October 8: v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 9 AEDT

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video.