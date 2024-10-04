LIVE: SA, Tassie, NSW look to keep unbeaten run alive

Plenty of live cricket to help pass the time on your Friday

Two games of WNCL to enjoy today, live and free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app:

New South Wales v Victoria at North Sydney Oval

Click here for the live scorecard and free live stream

NSW started their campaign in the best possible fashion, defeated Queensland twice at Allan Border Field last week. The Vics are yet to play and will be looking to open their account with a win away from home.

South Australia v Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval

Click here for the live scorecard and free live stream

Both sides went through their opening round of matches with two wins from two games, SA over ACT and Tasmania over WA.

WNCL 2024-25 standings