Smith stars as England scrap to win over Bangladesh

England did not have it all their own way but they are on the board thanks to a standout display from their spinners

Linsey Smith has starred with the ball as England launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a 21-run victory over Bangladesh.

Smith, playing her first World Cup match since 2018, claimed 2-11 from her four overs as she helped limit Bangladesh to 7-97 under lights at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm spinner combined with off-spinner Charlie Dean (2-22) as England successfully defend their total of 7-118 on a tricky pitch.

After England won the toss and elected to bat, Danni Wyatt-Hodge top-scored with a run-a-ball 41.

Heather Knight’s side had got off to a flier thanks to Maia Bouchier, who made the most of a life on 16, hitting 23 off 18 balls.

England’s 47 runs off the Powerplay was the most by any team at Sharjah in four games so far this tournament.

But their momentum then stalled as the innings fizzled out, with just 44 runs coming from the next 10 overs.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge top scored for England // Getty

Nat Sciver-Brunt was dismissed leg-before to Fahima Khatun for two and Heather Knight (6) was bowled by Ritu Moni to leave England 3-73 after 11.2 overs.

Alice Capsey (9 from 17) was frustrated before she holed out reverse-sweeping, before Sophie Ecclestone finished off the innings with a little flair, hitting a six from the first ball she faced.

The total proved enough however, Dean trapped Dilara Akter (6) lbw in her first over, before Smith removed fellow opener Shathi Rani for seven to leave Bangladesh 2-17.

When captain Nigar Sultana Joty was run out for 15, the Tigers’ hopes slipped away, with Sobhana Mostary (44 from 48) the only other batter to reach double figures.

For the full list of fixtures click here.