Record-breaking Schutt underlines role for pace

After becoming the equal most successful women's T20I bowler ever, Australia's new-ball spearhead now has her sights set on NZ

Much of the talk leading into this T20 World Cup was on the influence spin would have on low and slow wickets in Sharjah, but it was Australia’s veteran pace bowler Megan Schutt who stole the show on Saturday.

Schutt started with a maiden and her three overs in the Powerplay, which went for just eight runs, were instrumental in putting Sri Lanka on the back foot from the first ball.

It helped build the pressure that forced Chamari Athapaththu to take on Ashleigh Gardner, resulting in the star batter's dismissal and ensuring Australia would later be chasing a well below-par 94.

Schutt finished with figures of 3-12 as she became the equal-most successful bowler in women’s T20 World Cup history, equalling former South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail’s record of 43 wickets – with the Australian getting there in 25 innings compared to Ismail’s 32.

However, Schutt is expecting a different challenge against New Zealand’s top order on Tuesday night, when the White Ferns will head in confident after thrashing India by 58 runs in their opening game of the tournament.

"It opens up the tournament completely," Schutt said.

"It shows if you have a lot of intent at the start, what you can do with the Powerplay.

"It'll be a great match, we've just come off the series against them in Australian conditions (but) it'll be a tougher match-up here."

Captain Alyssa Healy described Australia’s opening efforts as "decent without being perfect" and Schutt agreed with that summation, identifying several areas for improvement.

An at-times slopping fielding display included one dropped catch, while Schutt and Darcie Brown bowled five no balls between them.

"We could have been cleaner in the field," Schutt said.

"It was warm out there, it's tough, but we weren’t not as clean as you'd like to be in the field.

"And we probably could have done that a little easier with the bat, but it was tough out there, and credit to them to get the job done."

Schutt said she had found more bounce and carry in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch than she had expected.

The South Australian said she still expected spin to play an increasing large role as the tournament wore on, but added Saturday’s game was proof there was also room for the pace bowlers to thrive.

"As the game progresses, (the surface) gets lower and slower and the second match (on Saturday) will be pretty interesting to watch.

"As this whole tournament progresses, it'll be really interesting to see the spinners take hold a little bit more.

"Pace still has a big, important role to play, and being able to move the ball early is still what I'm going to try and do, and it's just about adapting to the conditions."

In the Sri Lankan camp, captain Athapaththu was left to lament a T20 World Cup campaign that had started with high hopes following their recent Asia Cup win, only to slide horribly off course with back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Australia in the first three days.

They now face must-win games against India and New Zealand, and even then will have to hope other results fall in their favour if they are to take the semi-finals for the first time.

"The last 16 months we have been playing really good cricket and we (have been) playing on good batting tracks ... I feel our batters need some good pace and bounce," Athapaththu said.

"They don't have big muscle power, they time the ball ... especially in these conditions, it's a bit hard to do that.

"But at the end of the day we can't complain these things. We must adjust to these conditions."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: Australia defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 9 AEDT

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.