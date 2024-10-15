Increase in DRS among several changes to WBBL

A raft of exciting new changes have been brought in ahead of WBBL|10

Cricket Australia has confirmed a significant increase to the number of WBBL games that will include the Decision Review System in the upcoming season.

Weber WBBL|10, beginning in just under two weeks, is set to have 77 per cent of matches employing the DRS, up from 41 per cent last season as officials look to elevate the game.

Overall, 33 of 43 matches will use DRS this season, as opposed to 24 of 59 last campaign. All 23 matches simulcast across the Seven Network, Fox Sports, 7plus and Kayo Sports will have the DRS featured.

In another win, a TV umpire will feature in every match for the first time, and will be available for standard referrals such as run outs, stumpings and fair catch dismissals in the 10 non-DRS games.

An innings timer has also been brought in for WBBL|10 following its successful implementation in the KFC BBL.

The new timer will require the fielding side to be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by 73 minutes playing time. In the event of a reduced game, calculations and adjustments will be made.

If the fielding team is not to meet this time, an extra fielder will be required to be positioned inside the inner circle for the remainder of the innings.

The changes are set to be in force from the WBBL|10 season opener between last year’s grand finalists, Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat, on Sunday, October 27 at Adelaide Oval.

Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said the new changes will enhance the experience for fans.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to growing and elevating the Weber WBBL, this season’s Playing Conditions have been amended to enhance fan, player and umpire experience," Dobson said.

"A world class competition demands world class technology and innovation. We are pleased to deliver this via expanded DRS coverage to 33 matches, TV Umpire availability at all matches and the introduction of the Innings Timer.

"Increasing DRS availability was a significant priority for players and umpires alike and will also improve the viewing experience on TV. We thank both FOX SPORTS and The Seven Network for making this possible through their investment in, and commitment to, the WBBL."

Following the season opener, two games will follow on the same day in a triple-header start to the T20 action.

