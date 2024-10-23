'One of the better wins' for Vics over star-laden Blues

Hosts completed 141-run rout on fourth day with Sam Elliott taking the final four NSW wickets

Victoria celebrated their victory over a star-laden New South Wales as one of their best in recent years after wrapping up the 141-run win on the final morning of their Sheffield Shield contest in Melbourne.

Sam Elliott took the final four wickets of the Blues' second innings as the visitors' hopes of an improbable comeback went when Josh Philippe (88 off 123 balls) edged a wide delivery after adding 18 runs to his overnight tally.

Philippe had been the visitors' last recognised batter heading into day four but they folded for 241 as Elliott completed an impressive performance from the Scott Boland-led attack.

"It's one of the better wins we've had over the last few years – and we've had some really good ones as well," said Victoria coach Chris Rogers.

"We've had a real focus on understanding moments in the game and how we stand up under pressure.

"We were tested a number of times in this game and I think we had all the answers, and we're playing a very good side as well. It was a bit of a complete performance from our guys."

The hosts had Campbell Kellaway and Peter Handscomb to thank for their day-one runs on a seaming pitch, while Fergus O'Neill's four-wicket first-innings haul highlighted a strangling effort with the ball.

Their win marks the first result of the Sheffield Shield season following three draws in round one and it sends Will Sutherland's men to the top of the standings.

Their spot will likely be short-lived given Western Australia's strong position over Tasmania heading into the final day at the WACA Ground.

But Sutherland, captaining the side for the first time this season after returning from injury, was delighted with the 130-run second-innings stand between Tom Rogers and Sam Harper.

"A couple of young guys, especially Tommy, giving us some runs," said Sutherland. "Against a quality attack, those two being able to get some runs (was influential)."

There were mixed returns for NSW's Test incumbents.

Steve Smith missed out with the bat in both innings, but Test bowlers Mitchell Starc took seven wickets for the match while Nathan Lyon continued his promising build up ahead of the India series.

"A tough one to cop," said NSW captain Moises Henriques. "It's probably going to take a while to digest. I felt like we were out-played for the duration."

