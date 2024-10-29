Lynn's BBL club switch charted in new Heat doco

01:28 Play video Reignite: A Brisbane Heat Story | Official Trailer

Chris Lynn's dramatic exit from the Brisbane Heat will be detailed in a feature-length documentary to be released next month that charts the Big Bash club's rise from seasons of mediocrity to KFC BBL|13 champions.

Lynn, the competition's all-time leading run-scorer, and the Heat parted ways after 11 years and more than 100 games in May 2022 as the club went in search of a fresh start after missing the finals for the seventh time in nine seasons.

The 80-minute documentary, Reignite: A Brisbane Heat Story, plots the Heat's resurgence the following season as they made an unlikely BBL|12 Final appearance against Perth Scorchers before going one better 12 months later.

"Everything has an expiry date," Australia and Heat star Marnus Labuschagne said in the film's trailer, which was released on Tuesday evening and can be viewed in the video player above.

"Any fan gets tired when you're not winning."

The BBL|12 campaign saw the emergence of a new era of Heat stars, with the likes of left-arm speedster Spencer Johnson, power-hitter Josh Brown and emerging leader Nathan McSweeney having an immediate impact in their rise from last place after eight games to a heartbreaking runners-up finish.

They also secured the returns of Queensland stalwarts Usman Khawaja and Matthew Renshaw the same season, and Michael Neser the season prior.

As well as spotlighting Brisbane's resurgence, the documentary also traces the rise of larger-than-life personalities the 'Bash Brothers' – Lynn and Brendon McCullum – and their impact on the club and competition throughout its formative years.

Lynn was one of the players interviewed for the project, along with former head coach Wade Seccombe and current Heat stars Khawaja, Labuschagne, Neser, Johnson, Colin Munro and Xavier Bartlett.

Brown, who has since crossed to Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season, also features, as does Australian greats and influential Queensland and Heat figures Ian Healy and Andy Bichel.

The Heat's marketing general manager, Pete Lock, said the project was the realisation of a remarkable set of events that converged for the club's second men's title, more than a decade after their inaugural success on BBL|02.

"The individuals who made this story came from all walks of life from all over the world," he said.

"You had seasoned, world-class players, rubbing shoulders with greenskeepers, bat makers and club players who were all united by a common love for the game and a relentless desire to change the Heat's fortunes.

"The way the players, coaches and support staff were able to reignite the Heat and take them from the depths of despair to the euphoria of a title win is a special story.

"It is one that we are thrilled to showcase for the enjoyment of the casual sports fan through to our most diehard supporters who have been there over the past 14 seasons and rode the highest highs and deepest lows with us."

Produced by the club, the documentary will receive an exclusive premiere showing at Event Cinemas Chermside on November 28 followed by a limited public season at Event Cinemas.

It will also air on Channel 7 and be available to stream on demand through 7plus during the summer.

The Heat open their BBL|14 campaign against Melbourne Stars at the MCG on December 18 before their first home game at the Gabba against Adelaide Strikers four days later.

