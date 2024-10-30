All you need to know: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades

The Heat host the Renegades at Allan Border Field, with the top spot in the standings on offer early for Brisbane

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 6, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

When: Wednesday, October 30. Bat flip at 5.25pm local (6.25pm AEDT), first ball at 6.10pm local (7.10pm AEDT)

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Stephen Dionysius (field), Riki Wessels (field), David Taylor (third), Joshua Adie (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (match referee), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Lauren Winfield-Hill Renegades: Sophie Molineux (C), Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Form guide

Heat: WLWWW (most recent first)

The Heat got their sweet revenge over the Strikers in a WBBL|09 final rematch in their opening game of the new season at Adelaide Oval.

Renegades: LLLLW

Despite posting a strong 8-178 against the Sixers in their opening game, all hope of a win was dashed by a dominant Ellyse Perry who hit 81 from 38 balls.

Players to watch

Twenty-one-year-old Charli Knott was the big story for Brisbane in their first game of WBBL|10, posting 44 not out in a strong display.

Shikha Pandey was handy with the ball for the Heat, taking 2-14 across her four overs. Pandey dismissed Laura Wolvaardt and Bridget Patterson in a tidy start.

It was a brilliant start for Georgia Wareham in game one for the Renegades. Wareham made a quickfire 61 off 31, before chipping in with 3-26 with the ball.

Courtney Webb also got off to a good start with 43 off 39 for the Renegades.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Ellyse Perry E Perry 135 2 Sarah Bryce S Bryce 98 3 Georgia Wareham G Wareham 61 4 Tahlia McGrath T McGrath 56 5 Nicola Carey N Carey 52 6 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 51 7 Bridget Patterson B Patterson 51 8 Ines McKeon I McKeon 50

Head-to-head

Overall: Heat (10 wins), Renegades (8 wins) At Allan Border Field: Heat (3 wins), Renegades (3 wins) Most runs: Beth Mooney (403), Grace Harris (352), Jess Jonassen (297), Danielle Wyatt (247), Georgia Redmayne (235) Most wickets: Molly Strano (21), Jess Jonassen (17), Danielle Wyatt (12), Delissa Kimmince (12), Amelia Kerr (11)

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades defeated Brisbane Heat by two runs when they last met in the WBBL (November 17, 2023), snapping a four-match losing run against them.

Brisbane Heat have lost each of their last two WBBL matches in Queensland; they have not lost more than two consecutive games in their home state in the history of the competition.

Melbourne Renegades have scored at least 50 per cent of their runs from boundaries in each of their last three WBBL innings.

Jess Jonassen (Heat) has taken 15 wickets at an average of 13.30 across her last eight WBBL innings, taking at least one wicket in seven of those innings – the only time she failed to take a wicket in that span was her most recent outing against the Renegades.

Georgia Wareham (Renegades) has taken at least one wicket in each her last five WBBL innings (nine wickets in total).

What's on the line?

An early season statement. A win for the Heat would send them to the top of the standings and put the rest of the competition on notice.

The Heat will be on the road for their next three games in Melbourne and Perth, so a home win could be crucial in the context of a shortened 10-game regular season.

A win for the Renegades against the Heat would even their ledger, joining several teams at 1-1.

With two games to come over the weekend at CitiPower Centre against the Scorchers and Strikers, things do not get easier for the Renegades despite returning home to Melbourne.

