Dates, venues for Australia's 2025 tour to Sri Lanka revealed

Australia will play two Tests and a sole ODI in January and February, returning to the island for the first time since mid-2022

Australia will return to Galle for consecutive Tests early next year for the final series of their World Test Championship defence.

Sri Lanka today announced the dates for Australia's two-Test, one-ODI trip in January-February next year. As they were on their last tour to the island in 2022, the two Tests will both be held at the seaside Galle venue.

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 First Test: January 29-February 2, Galle Second Test: February 6-10, Galle Only ODI: February 13, TBC

A solitary one-dayer will then be held on February 13, with that match forming part of Australia's ODI Champions Trophy campaign set to be held in Pakistan in February-March.

The Sri Lanka tour could shape an important one for Australia if they hope to contest their second straight WTC final, especially if India beat them or run them close in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign at home.

Australia, who split their last Test series in Sri Lanka 1-1, could be without captain Pat Cummins for one or both Tests due to the impending birth of his second child.

That would mark a blow given the Aussies will certainly be without allrounder Cameron Green, who is recovering from back surgery.

"We'll see what that looks like closer to the time," coach Andrew McDonald said of Cummins' possible absence. "We've got a couple of players in Mitch Marsh and Travis Head taking paternity leave at the moment (for the Pakistan ODI series).

"So we respect that if that was to unfold for that particular time and if he wants to miss a Test. If he's got bigger things to take care of than a Test match in Sri Lanka, then that's fine with us."

McDonald also flagged the potential return of Glenn Maxwell to the Test side for the Sri Lanka tour.

The enigmatic Maxwell last appeared at Test level in 2017 when he featured on the tour of Bangladesh.

The 36-year-old was all but certain to be included for the four-Test series in India last year, but was ruled out after breaking his leg at a party.

In his new book, The Showman, Maxwell wrote he would be doing himself an injustice if he gave up on his dream of adding to his seven Tests.

Showing selectors he is up to the rigours of Test cricket will be vital in making his case. But his chances were enhanced after McDonald watched how New Zealand stunned India in spinning conditions last week.

"I think if you looked at the last two Test matches in Pakistan (against England) and India, the ability to play on that horizontal plane sweeping and reverse sweeping, I think will be a critical skill if the conditions are extreme," McDonald said on Thursday.

"Does he (Maxwell) fit that profile? 100 per cent he fits that profile.

"The big challenge for 'Maxi' is clearly body and whether he can get through Test cricket, and what that may look like on the back of BBL.

"With 'Maxi', it's he plays, see how he pulls up and then make the next decision on the back of that injury that he had."

- with AAP