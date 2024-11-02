All you need to know: Stars v Hurricanes

The Stars host the Hurricanes at CitiPower Centre, with both sides getting off to strong start in WBBL|10

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes



What: Match 12, WBBL|10

Where: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

When: Sunday, November 3. Bat flip at 9.25am AEDT, first ball at 10:10am AEDT.

Officials: Clare Haysom (field), Lisa McCabe (field), Daryl Brigham (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Stars: Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma



Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Form guide

Stars WLWWW

The Stars looked strong against the Sixers on Friday evening, with Rhys McKenna and Meg Lanning starring with the bat.

Hurricanes: WLWLW

The Hurricanes chased down Brisbane’s solid target score, thanks to Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s brilliance with the bat. They may need that again.

Players to watch

Rhys McKenna made the Sixers pay on Friday with 52 off 22. Meg Lanning was smoking them over extra cover to finish 58 not out as well.



Heather Graham was handy at the end against the Heat with 26* off 14 balls. Graham is off to a flying start in this tournament with both bat and ball.

Head-to-head

Overall: Stars (6 wins), Hurricanes (12 wins) At CitiPower Centre: Stars (0 wins), Hurricanes (2 wins) Most runs: Nicola Carey (295) Meg Lanning (294), Hayley Matthews (248), Mignon du Preez (239), Heather Knight (222), Most wickets: Annabel Sutherland (17), Molly Strano (11), Nicola Carey (11), Heather Knight (10), Erin Osborne (9)

What's on the line?

The Stars will be keen to get their first win over the Hurricanes at CitiPower Centre, with a few more games to come at home.



Two wins in a weekend for the Hurricanes would see them rise to the top of the standings.

Weber WBBL|10 standings