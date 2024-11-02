All you need to know: Renegades v Strikers

The Renegades host the Strikers with both sides having plenty to prove at the start of WBBL|10

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 13, WBBL|10

Where: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

When: Sunday, November 3. Bat flip at 12.55pm AEDT, first ball at 1:40pm AEDT.

Officials: Clare Haysom (field), Lisa McCabe (field), Daryl Brigham (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

01:22 Play video Destructive Georgia Wareham takes Sixers down with the bat

Match squads

Renegades: Sophie Molineux (c), Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Tara Norris, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O'Neil, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Form guide

Renegades: WLLLL

The Renegades could feel a sense of relief after finally getting a win against the Scorchers. The start has been otherwise shaky. .

Strikers: LWLWW

A 1-2 start hasn’t been ideal for the Strikers, but a chance to even the ledger and reset beckons.

Players to watch

Sophie Molineux brought up her best WBBL bowling figures against the Scorchers, taking 4-17 in a brilliant effort.

Courtney Webb looked effortless with 61 off 40 in Saturday’s game as well.

01:59 Play video Webb's free-flowing knock fires 'Gades to win

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been in strong form with bat and ball to start the season for the Strikers.

Orla Prendegast showed her skill with the ball against the Thunder, but needed more help from the rest of her side.

Head-to-head

Overall: Renegades (9 wins), Strikers (9 wins) At CitiPower Centre: Renegades (2 wins), Strikers (0 wins) Most runs: Sophie Devine (305) Tahlia McGrath (298), Danielle Wyatt (274), Sophie Molineux (258), Harmanpreet Kaur (209) Most wickets: Amanda-Jade Wellington (23), Sarah Coyte (17), Megan Schutt (17), Molly Strano (16), Sophie Molineux (15)

01:26 Play video Tahlia McGrath leads Strikers with opening day fifty

What's on the line?

The Renegades finally got it all to click with both bat and ball against the Scorchers on Saturday. But a second win will be vital if they want to keep in touch with the ladder leaders.

The Sixers need to really show their strength if they want to go for the three-peat. Simply put, a win is a must.

