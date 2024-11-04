InMobi
Hurricanes lose Silver-Holmes for all of WBBL|10

Lucy Watkin
The allrounder had an impressive T20 Spring Challenge before injuring her elbow

The Hobart Hurricanes will be without young allrounder Hayley Silver-Holmes for WBBL|10 due to injury.

The 21-year-old was poised for a breakout WBBL|10 before injuring her elbow in the recent T20 Spring Challenge.

Playing in the first four games of the Spring Challenge Silver-Holmes impressed with the ball with her best figures of 3-25 against the Melbourne Renegades.

Silver-Holmes will require surgery on her injured elbow in the coming weeks in a blow to the Hurricanes bowling stocks.

Tigers hang on to complete thrilling run chase

Head coach Jude Coleman said the Hurricanes hope the young allrounder will return to play "as soon as possible".

"Hayley was a massive part of our squad heading into WBBL|10, she went from strength-to-strength last season," she said.

"To see her go down with an injury considering her talent and great potential is a shame, but we will support her in the recovery from this injury."

The Hurricanes have had a mixed start to their WBBL campaign. After four games, they sit just outside top four and finals contentions with two wins and two losses.

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes Highlights | WBBL|10

They started their season with a comfortable win over the Sydney Thunder at home at Ninja Stadium before going on to lose the rematch two days later at the North Sydney Oval.

The Hurricanes got back on track with a win over the Heat before falling to the Melbourne Stars the next day.

It does not leave much room for error for a Hurricanes side chasing their first finals berth since WBBL|08.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 3 2 1 0 0 1.158 0 4
2 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 3 2 1 0 0 0.775 0 4
3 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 3 2 1 0 0 0.665 0 4
4 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 4 2 2 0 0 -0.156 0 4
5 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 4 2 2 0 0 -0.207 0 4
6 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 2 1 1 0 0 -0.193 0 2
7 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 3 1 2 0 0 -0.695 0 2
8 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.9 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

