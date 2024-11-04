Cummins latest rescue act 'cements' permanent promotion

Australia captain was his side's saviour with the bat again in a tense run chase against Pakistan

Mitchell Starc hopes Pat Cummins' latest rescue act with willow in hand has finally cemented the skipper's spot above him in Australia's batting line-up.

Starc and Cummins revived memories of last year's ODI World Cup semi-final defeat of South Africa in Kolkata with another match-clinching partnership in a tense low-scoring chase to help Australia open the men's international summer with a win over Pakistan.

On that occasion against the Proteas, Starc batted above his captain for his 16no with the pair of more than handy batters regularly interchanging positions across their careers.

The left-arm paceman – who boasts a highest Test match score of 99 – claims to have been lobbying for years to drop below Cummins, who has made a habit of digging his side out of trouble since taking over the captaincy.

Along with his 14 not out in an unbroken 22-run stand with Starc in last year's semi-final, Cummins' unbeaten 44 also got Australia home in a thrilling first Ashes Test at Edgbaston a few months earlier.

The 31-year-old was also at the wicket during Glenn Maxwell's miracle 201no to beat Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup, while he also scored 32no partnering Alex Carey (98no) in their second Test victory over New Zealand in Christchurch in March this year.

"I've been arguing for a couple of years that he should be batting above me, so he's cemented that I hope," said Starc following Australia's thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first ODI on Monday night.

"A fantastic way for him to bring it home … it was certainly very much appreciated tonight from the group."

Australia looked in dire straits chasing Pakistan's 203 when they were reduced to 6-139 by Haris Rauf's consecutive strikes in the 21st over to remove Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell.

At that stage Australia had lost 3-0 in five balls following Josh Inglis' departure for a game-high 49 runs, and the task was tougher still when Cummins arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Aaron Hardie with the score 7-155.

But Cummins' immediately set about changing the momentum as he crashed Mohammad Hasnain through point for four from his first delivery faced.

His composed knock mixed calculated risks and staunch defence with aggressive running between the wickets, finishing 32no from 31 balls as he iced another memorable chase with a four and a single in the 34th over.

Player-of-the-match Starc also credited the hosts' intent at the top that helped keep the scoreboard moving despite the loss of wickets and meant the target was in reach when Cummins walked out to bat.

"The intent at the start from the guys was what we're after, obviously a few too many wickets but positive start to the summer," he said.

"I think the (MCG) wicket was a lot better than 200 plays 200 and our intent with the bat and scoring rate probably suggested it was better than that – we chased it down in 30-odd overs."

Starc's three wickets earlier in the day continued his hot start to the Australian summer after taking a six-wicket haul for NSW at the same venue in a Sheffield Shield match last month.

The 34-year-old revealed his body feels in a "much better place" ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy than he did entering the home Test summer 12 months ago on the back of a hectic winter that included playing five Tests in England and an ODI World Cup in India.

"It's always nice to find that rhythm at the front end of the summer," Starc said.

"Coming off a few issues through the World Cup into last summer in comparison to this summer, I feel like my body is in a good space … and I felt really good in that Shield game."

Like Cummins, Starc said he expects to play Friday's second ODI in Adelaide where Josh Hazlewood could also return after missing the series opener at the MCG to play in NSW's round three Shield game against Queensland in Sydney.

Australia's coaching staff will then make a call after that match on whether the two quicks travel to Perth for the third ODI on Sunday.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

