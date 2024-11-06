All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

The Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat face off over in the west

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 16, Weber WBBL|10

Where: WACA, Perth

When: Thursday, November 7, Bat flip at 1.35pm local (4.35pm AEDT), first ball at 2.05pm local (5.05pm AEDT)

Officials:

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Sienna Eve, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Georgia Redmayne, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Jemimah Rodrigues

Form guide

Sydney Thunder: WWLLL (most recent first)

After starting their season with a loss to the Hobart Hurricanes the Sydney Thunder have bounced back with back-to-back wins. Winning their second match against the Hurricanes and defeating last years champions the Adelaide Strikers.

Brisbane Heat: LLWWL

The Brisbane Heat looked to have put the Grand Final loss to the Adelaide Strikers behind them after kicking off their season with two wins. They’ve since had a slump with two losses in a row against the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers.

Players to watch

Georgia Voll had a breakout innings in the Thunder’s win against the Strikers with her 92 from just 55 balls. Voll made the move to the Thunder in the off season and the change has paid off for the young batter who will be looking to keep her strong form going.

Thunder veteran Sam Bates has played every season with the Thunder in the WBBL and is having one of her best campaigns in its 10th edition. She has taken eight wickets so far this season, sitting just behind Alana King and Sophie Molineux on the leaderboard.

Laura Harris has shown off some clean hitting this season and kept the Heat in the game against the Scorchers. She hit four sixes and three fours to race to 40 runs from just 21 balls before falling to Alana King.

Head-to-head

Overall: Sydney Thunder (9 wins), Brisbane Heat (13 wins) At WACA: Sydney Thunder (0 wins), Brisbane Heat (1 wins) Most runs: Grace Harris (410), Georgia Redmayne (383), Rachael Haynes (334), Beth Mooney (322), Alex Blackwell (295) Most wickets: Jess Jonassen (27), Samantha Bates (23), Sammy-Jo Johnson (23), Hannah Darlington (15), Delissa Kimmince (14)

What's on the line?

The Sydney Thunder have built some strong momentum with two wins in a row and their dominant win over the Adelaide Strikers will have built some confidence.

For the Heat it will be about breaking their losing streak after two disappointing showings against the Hurricanes and Scorchers.

A win for both sides will see them solidify their position in the top four but with net run rate surely to impact the final standings each side will be looking for a convincing win to make up ground.

