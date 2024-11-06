All you need to know: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

The Scorchers have a chance to turn the tables on the Renegades as the teams meet in Perth's annual Pride game at the WACA Ground

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 17, Weber WBBL|10

Where: WACA, Perth

When: Thursday, November 7, Bat flip at 5.05pm local (8.05pm AEDT), first ball at 5.35pm local (8.35pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials:

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c) (New Zealand), Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan (India), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo Melbourne Renegades: Hayley Matthews (c), Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Tara Norris, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Form guide

Perth Scorchers: WLW (most recent first)

The Perth Scorchers' only loss so far this season was to the Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne and they come into this game after a win over the Brisbane Heat.

Melbourne Renegades: WWLL

It was a tough start to the season for the Renegades with two losses in a row but back-to-back wins, especially the thrilling victory over the Adelaide Strikers, have put them in a stronger position at the halfway point of the competition.

Players to watch

Alana King catapulted to the top of the BKT Golden Arm standings after the took five wickets against the Brisbane Heat. Kings figures of 5-16 was the first time a Scorcher had taken five wickets in a match.

Beth Mooney was back to her best against the Heat registering her top score for the season with her 72. The performance earned Mooney Player of the Match honours and set the Scorchers up for the win.

It all came down to the last ball in the Renegades last game and it was captain Sophie Molineux who powered her team to victory. However, the Renegades captain has been ruled out of the game with knee soreness and they will be looking to someone else to step up - and that could be Georgia Wareham, who has captured seven wickets already this season.

Head-to-head

Overall: Perth Scorchers (13 wins), Melbourne Renegades (6 wins) At WACA: Perth Scorchers (4 wins), Melbourne Renegades (1 win) Most runs: Beth Mooney (365), Sophie Devine (354), Elyse Villani (279), Sophie Molineux (277), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (242) Most wickets: Sophie Molineux (14), Heather Graham (12), Lilly Mills (9), Piepa Cleary (9), Molly Strano (9)

02:21 Play video Sophie Molineux's sensational fight-back

What's on the line?

The Scorchers still have a game in hand and sit at third on the standings so a win over the Renegades will solidify their spot in the top four.

This match up also provides the opportunity for the Scorchers to turn the tables on the Renegades after they lost their only game of the season to them on the weekend.

The Renegades are searching for their first finals berth since 2021 and a win against the Scorchers will put them in a strong position after five games.

Weber WBBL|10 standings