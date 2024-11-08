Big Aussie names retained by WPL teams

There were 12 Australians among the 71 players retained for the third season of the Indian league

Most of Australia's biggest names will be staying with their current teams for the next season of India's Women's Premier League as the five franchises announced their retention picks on Thursday.

With no restrictions on the number of retentions, all teams looked to retain the core of their 18-member squads. A total of 71 players, including 25 overseas internationals, were retained.

Power-hitter Laura Harris (Delhi Capitals) and left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle (Gujarat Giants) were the only Australians released for the mini auction, the details of which are yet to be announced.

WPL Australian retentions Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning. Released: Laura Harris Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield. Released: Lauren Cheatle Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath

Harris was picked by the Capitals in the first auction, but only managed to get a single game across the competition's first two seasons in a star-studded line up led by former Australian captain Meg Lanning. Her solitary outing did not bring her an opportunity to bat.

Cheatle was selected by the Gujarat Giants ahead of the second season but missed out on the tournament after undergoing a medical procedure to remove a skin cancer from her neck.

If she opts to put her name in the next player auction, the fast-bowler could potentially generate interest from the other two teams that have let go of their overseas quicks – UP Warriorz (Lauren Bell) and Mumbai Indians (Issy Wong).

The Sydney Sixers player has best figures of 3-35 in WBBL|10 so far and has also played for Southern Brave in the Hundred in England – where she picked seven wickets in as many games – since her return to cricket.

The Giants, who were the wooden spooners in the first two seasons, have retained Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield along with captain Beth Mooney. They will be the only side with two overseas spot to fill.

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are the other two sides with Australian leadership, having former and current international captains Lanning and Alyssa Healy respectively at the helm.

Lanning continues to have the company of her Melbourne Stars teammates Annabel Sutherland and South African Marizanne Kapp, as well as coach Jonathan Batty at her Indian franchise. Allrounder Jess Jonassen has also been retained by Delhi.

Healy is supported by her Australian deputy Tahlia McGrath at the Warriorz, with Grace Harris being the other Australian retained on their list.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have boosted their batting stocks by trading-in Danni Wyatt-Hodge from the Warriorz. The England opener has been in a good touch in the ongoing WBBL|10, playing a match-winning knock of 62 off 35 for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat.

The Australian all-round trio of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham played an important role in RCB's title win earlier this year and have been duly secured for 2025 along with New Zealand's T20 World Cup winning captain Sophie Devine.