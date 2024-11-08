All you need to know: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers

The Heat host the Strikers at The Gabba to kickstart the Stadium Series in WBBL|10

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 20, Weber WBBL|10

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Saturday, November 9. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT).

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Riki Wessels (field), Stephen Dionysius (field), David Taylor (third), Joshua Adie (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (match referee)

Match squads

Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Jemimah Rodrigues

The Heat have recalled rising left-arm pace bowler Lucy Hamilton, 18, who has missed the past two games while she completed her senior school exams in Bundaberg. She comes into the 13-player squad in place of fellow student Lily Bassingthwaighte, which is the only change to the Heat squad which lost two tight games in Perth this week and currently sit in fourth spot.

Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Indian star Smriti Mandhana joins the squad for the trip to Brisbane, while Bridget Patterson also returns.

Form guide

Heat: LLLWW (most recent first)

After a hot start, the Heat have been off the mark while being on the road.

Strikers: LLWLW

It has been a lean patch for the Strikers, especially following the heartbreaker against the Renegades last Sunday.

Players to watch

Jess Jonassen was handy with the ball, while Grace Harris and Charli Knott looked good with the bat against the Thunder. But there was a lack of support from the rest of the team.

Skipper Tahlia McGrath has been fantastic, while Orla Prendegast has shown brilliance in spurts.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Ellyse Perry E Perry 300 2 Grace Harris G Harris 165 3 Bethany Mooney B Mooney 152 4 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 148 5 Courtney Webb C Webb 141 6 Georgia Voll G Voll 137 7 Nicola Carey N Carey 135 8 Heather Knight H Knight 135

Head-to-head

What's on the line?

The Heat got revenge after losing last season's final in the first game of WBBL|10, but both these sides haven't hit their best yet. This could be a statement game for either side.

Weber WBBL|10 standings