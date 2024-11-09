All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers will face off at the SCG for the first time

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 21, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

When: Sunday, November 10, Bat flip at 9.40am local (9.40am AEDT), first ball at 10.10am local (10.10am AEDT)

Officials: Troy Penman (field), Sharad Patel (field), Claire Polosak (third), Mitchell Claydon (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge



Form guide

Hobart Hurricanes: LLWLW (most recent first)

The Hurricanes have slumped to two losses in a row falling to top four sides the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers in their last two games.

Perth Scorchers: WWLW

The Scorchers pulled off a last gasp win against the Melbourne Renegades to make it two wins on the trot in their last start. The Scorchers have only lost the one game so far this season and have hit some form after suffering a loss to the Renegades.

Players to watch

Ebony Hoskin may not have taken a wicket against the Renegades but it was thanks to her the Scorchers were able to hold on in a thriller. Hoskin restricted the Renegades with her right-arm seam bowling conceding only 16 runs from her four overs and she bowled the all-important last over where she stopped the Renegades from hitting the winning runs.

Another young quick in Chloe Ainsworth was key to the Scorchers' victory against the Renegades. The Scorchers, defending only 108 runs, needed to take early wickets and Ainsworth delivered with two in the first over to get her side off to the best start before Alana King did some damage of her own.

The Hurricanes have struggled in their last two games but experienced players Nicola Carey and Heather Graham have found ways to keep their side in it with bat and ball.

Lizelle Lee hasn’t fired in the Hurricanes' last two games and fans know Lee doesn’t stay down for long. The South African opener is due to post a big score at the top of the order and would help get the Hurricanes season back on track.

Head-to-head

Overall: Hobart Hurricanes (5 wins), Perth Scorchers (12 wins) At SCG: Never played Most runs: Elyse Villani (324), Nicole Bolton (284), Sophie Devine (237), Georgia Redmayne (190), Heather Graham (183) Most wickets: Heather Graham (15), Alana King (10), Taneale Peschel (10), Nicole Bolton (9), Marizanne Kapp (7)

Rapid stats

The Perth Scorchers have won 11 of their last 13 WBBL games against the Hobart Hurricanes including their last four in a row; in fact, they have a 75% win rate against the Hurricanes across WBBL history which is their best against any team.

The Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers have each played two WBBL games at the Sydney Cricket Ground but lost all of them, while the Scorchers have won five of the seven meetings between these teams at neutral grounds.

The Perth Scorchers have a bowling dot ball rate of 48.7% this WBBL campaign, the highest of any team in the competition, while only the Brisbane Heat (35.8%) have a lower rate than the Hobart Hurricanes (37.5%); however, the Scorchers (42.1%) also have the second-highest batting dot ball rate of any team.

Heather Graham (Hobart Hurricanes) has a batting strike rate of 172.7 from 22 balls faced against seam bowlers this WBBL season, the highest strike rate of any player to have faced at least 20 seam deliveries.

Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers) has scored 605 runs at an average of 75.6 across her last 13 WBBL innings against the Hobart Hurricanes; indeed, her career total of 636 runs against them are the second most of any player behind only Ellyse Perry (773).

What's on the line?

This is a must win game for the Hurricanes if they want to stay on pace for a spot in the finals.

The Hurricanes are currently seventh on the WBBL standings but a win will put them back in position to clinch a top four spot. The only thing standing in the ‘Canes way is their net run rate so a win by big margin will also help their push towards the top four.

The Scorchers can momentarily overtake the Thunder for the top sport with a win but that will hinge on the result between the Sixers and Thunder later in the day.

At the halfway point of the season a win for the Scorchers will put them in a commanding position to stay in the top half of the ladder.

Weber WBBL|10 standings