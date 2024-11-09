All you need to know: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 22, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

When: Sunday, November 10, Bat flip at 12.40pm local (12.40pm AEDT), first ball at 1.10pm local (1.10pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Troy Penman (field), Sharad Patel (field), Claire Polosak (third), Mitchell Claydon (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry (c), Courtney Sippel Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

Form guide

Sydney Sixers: WWLLW (most recent first)

The Sixers have found their stride after two losses in a row defeating the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars away from home.

Sydney Thunder: WWWL

The Thunder are one of the in-form teams of the competition after winning the last their last three games in a row. They have knocked off both of last year's finalists in this run of wins.

Players to watch

Melie Kerr’s first game for the Sixers couldn’t have been more dominant with the allrounder taking crucial wickets and leading the way with the bat. The New Zealand superstar took two wickets and had a 103 run partnership with Ellyse Perry to topple the Stars.

Sixers bowler Sophie Ecclestone played her best game of the season against the Stars. She took her best figures so far with her 3-18 and looks to have found her groove in the competition.

Heather Knight stood tall against the Brisbane Heat in Perth steering the Thunder to the competitive total of 170 with her 59 not out. It was Knight’s second half century of the tournament with the English international playing a crucial role for the resurgent Thunder.

Sam Bates had the Heat in a spin in the Thunder’s last game producing her best figures of the tournament to sit second in the golden arm for WBBL|10. Bates took four wickets to take her tally up to 12 and in her 10th season Bates has proved she is still a headache for batters across the competition.

Head-to-head

Overall: Sydney Sixers (10 wins), Sydney Thunder (8 wins), 1 no result At SCG: Sydney Sixers (2 wins), Sydney Thunder (2 wins) Most runs: Ellyse Perry (591), Ashleigh Gardner (454), Alyssa Healy (367), Rachael Haynes (264), Alex Blackwell (236) Most wickets: Sarah Aley (18), Lauren Cheatle (16), Marizanne Kapp (13), Ashleigh Gardner (13), Samantha Bates (13)

08:06 Play video Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|10

Rapid stats

The Sydney Sixers have won six of their last eight WBBL games against the Sydney Thunder including a nine-wicket win when they last met; though, only once in that span has either team taken all 10 of their opposition's wickets.

The Sydney Sixers have won eight of their 10 WBBL games at the Sydney Cricket Ground including their last four in a row and haven’t lost at the venue since 13 January 2018, against the Sydney Thunder.

The Sydney Sixers have scored fewer than 30 runs and lost at least one wicket in each of their last four power plays in the WBBL, after scoring at least 30 runs in four of their previous five power plays; in fact, their batting strike rate of 106.7 during the power play in WBBL10 is the lowest of any team.

Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers) has scored 275 runs at an average of 55 across her last seven WBBL innings and has scored 40+ runs in two of her last three innings against the Sydney Thunder.

Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder) has drawn a false shot from the batter on 38% of her 87 deliveries this WBBL season, the highest of any bowler to have bowled at least 50 deliveries this campaign.

What's on the line?

Both the Thunder and Sixers sit in the top three of the WBBL standings with six points, however the Thunder have a game in hand and sit atop the ladder.

A win for the Sixers will see them take top spot, hinging on the result between the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers earlier in the day. Either way the Sixers will solidify their position inside the top four with a win.

The Thunder can reclaim top spot with a win and with their superior net run rate will make it hard for the Scorchers to hold on even if they win earlier in the day.

Ultimately it will be pride will be on the line for both sides, bragging rights are on offer for the local rivals as they write another chapter in the Sydney Smash.

Weber WBBL|10 standings