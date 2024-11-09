Test hopefuls wait for news after Australia A wrap up victory

Sam Konstas hit an unbeaten half-century but no clear winner of 'bat-off' leaves Test hopefuls on tenterhooks

10:50 Play video Australia A v India A | First-class match two | Day 3

Sam Konstas may not earn a Baggy Green this summer but has further underlined his credentials as one to watch with an assured and unbeaten half-century to steer Australia A to a six-wicket win against India A at the MCG.

Konstas, who was listed at No.4 in this match but found himself at the crease in the first over of Australia’s second innings today, dead-batted a hat-trick ball after Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft had both fallen to first-ball dismissals off Prasidh Krishna.

00:43 Play video Prasidh jolts Australia A top-order but misses hat-trick

While much of the attention centred on the 'bat-off' for the vacant Test opening position between Harris and Nathan McSweeney, it was Konstas who made the most compelling case today, with the caveat the sting had petered out of the contest after the initial new-ball burst.

Konstas finished unbeaten on 73 having put on a 96-run partnership with Beau Webster (46no) as Australia A reached their target of 168 late on the third afternoon, ending the contest a day early.

Attention will now turn to whom Australia’s selectors will decide has won the ‘bat-off’ to partner Usman Khawaja in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth in a fortnight.

Nathan McSweeney, whom selectors had elevated to open in this match for the first time in his first-class career, was assured and watchful against the new ball until edging an excellent delivery from Mukesh Kumar behind to depart for 25.

02:27 Play video Konstas underlines class with unbeaten fifty

It left the watching national selector George Bailey with standout clear answer of who is most deserving of a spot in the Australia Test XI.

It is understood selectors will reach a consensus this evening and players will be informed, with an announcement expected on Sunday morning.

That McSweeney and Harris even had a target to chase was due to some lusty late-order hitting from India A, led by the impressive keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who struck 68.

Although the day may have panned out much differently had Ollie Davies held a chance at third when Jurel was on 25.

01:22 Play video India A's go-to man Jurel scores another half-century

Resuming at 5-73, India A were dismissed for 229, losing their last three wickets quickly after lunch with Corey Rocchiccioli impressive to collect 4-74.

After 25 wickets had fallen on the first two days, the MCG wicket appeared to have lost some of its venom on Saturday as Jurel and the India A tail went to work.

He put on 94 for the sixth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 38 before Webster claimed his third wicket of the innings, with the batsman caught behind attempting a hook shot.

Tanush Kotian (44) and Krishna (29) put on 49 for the eighth wicket, before an outstanding catch by Konstas in the deep off Rocchiccioli removed Krishna.

– with AAP

Australia A v India A series

Australia A squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Beau Webster

India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

First first-class match: Australia A won by seven wickets

Second first-class match: Australia A won by six wickets

India intra-squad match abandoned in lieu of centre-wicket practice and match simulation sessions