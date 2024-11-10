WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

One of the closest WBBL seasons ever is delicately poised at the midway point of the regular season

The race for finals spots in Weber WBBL looks set to go down to the wire, with five teams locked on six points as the tournament enters the second half of the regular season.

With 22 matches completed, the Sydney Thunder have put a marker out as the team to beat, sitting on top of the table with eight points.

At the other end of the table, two-time reigning champions Adelaide Strikers have just one win from five matches.

The top four advance to the finals in WBBL|10, with the top-ranked team at the end of the 56-game regular season directly progressing to, and hosting, the final on December 1.

The teams finishing third and fourth will meet in The Knockout on Wednesday, November 27, with the winner to then play the second-ranked team in The Challenger on Friday, November 29, for a spot in the final.

With 18 matches remaining, here is how the eight teams are placed.

1st: Sydney Thunder (8 points)

Played 5 | Won 4 | Lost 1 | NR 0 | NRR 1.062

The run home

Nov 12 v Scorchers (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 15 v Scorchers (MCG) Nov 17 v Sixers (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 20 v Stars (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 23 v Renegades (CitiPower Centre)

The Thunder's Sydney Smash win saw them move clear on top of the table, with a game in hand on most of the teams locked on six points. They are set to lose in-form England star Heather Knight to international duties after their showdown with the Scorchers, but have a replacement at the ready in Georgia Adams.

03:06 Play video Highest ever WBBL score! Lizelle Lee put on an SCG show

2nd: Hobart Hurricanes (6 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR 0.432

The run home

Nov 13 v Strikers (Ninja Stadium) Nov 16 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval) Nov 21 v Renegades (Ninja Stadium) Nov 23 v Scorchers (WACA Ground)

Lizelle Lee's heroics at the SCG have kept the Hurricanes in touch with the block of teams locked on six points, while also handing her club a handy net run rate boost. Next up are back-to-back matches against a Strikers side desperate to keep their season alive. Danni Wyatt-Hodge will only play one more game before she joins England's tour of South Africa, and will then be replaced by Kiwi Suzie Bates.

01:37 Play video Jemi Rodrigues stars at the Gabba with classy fifty

3rd: Brisbane Heat (6 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR -0.001

The run home

Nov 14 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval) Nov 17 v Stars (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 22 v Stars (Allan Border Field) Nov 24 v Sixers (Allan Border Field)

The Heat snapped their losing streak with a narrow win at the Gabba, and have four games remaining this season – although they only play two more teams, with double ups against the Sixers and Stars.

09:16 Play video Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars | WBBL|10

4th: Melbourne Renegades (6 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR -0.001

The run home

Nov 11 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval) Nov 15 v Stars (MCG) Nov 21 v Hurricanes (Ninja Stadium) Nov 23 v Thunder (CitiPower Centre)

The Renegades put together their most comprehensive display of the season when they defeated the Stars in the first of two Melbourne derbies, handing them momentum going into their final four matches.

01:04 Play video Capsey spins Scorchers out with five wickets

5th: Sydney Sixers (6 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR -0.389

The run home

Nov 14 v Heat (North Sydney Oval) Nov 17 v Thunder (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 21 v Scorchers (Ninja Stadium) Nov 24 v Heat (Allan Border Field)

The Sixers are right in the mix as one of five teams locked on six points, but so far have been quite reliant on Ellyse Perry's contributions with the bat. Their net run rate could become a concern in a tight finals race. Sophie Ecclestone only has one more game left with the club before she departs for England's tour of South Africa.

08:45 Play video Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|10

6th: Perth Scorchers (6 points)

Played 5 | Won 3 | Lost 2 | NR 0 | NRR -0.502

The run home

Nov 12 v Thunder (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 15 v Thunder (MCG) Nov 19 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval) Nov 21 v Sixers (Ninja Stadium) Nov 23 v Hurricanes (WACA Ground)

The Scorchers are unbeaten at the WACA Ground but have lost both their games on the road this season – which is a concern with their next four to be played away from home before they return to the WACA for their final match. They are also set to lose Amy Jones to England's tour of South Africa this week.

01:08 Play video Ebony Hoskin holds nerve defending just 8 off final over

7th: Melbourne Stars (4 points)

Played 5 | Won 2 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR 0.191

The run home

Nov 15 v Renegades (MCG) Nov 17 v Heat (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 20 v Thunder (Drummoyne Oval) Nov 22 v Heat (Allan Border Field) Nov 24 v Strikers (CitiPower Centre)

A six-day break between two Melbourne derbies will give the Stars a chance to reset ahead of a busy end to the regular season. With a game in hand on most of their rivals, they can still finish strong and snap their finals drought. In good news for the club, Marizanne Kapp will miss South Africa's T20I series against England and remain with the Stars until the end of their season.

08:49 Play video Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes | WBBL|10

8th: Adelaide Strikers (2 points)

Played 5 | Won 1 | Lost 4 | NR 0 | NRR -0.801

The run home

Nov 11 v Renegades (Karen Rolton Oval) Nov 13 v Hurricanes (Ninja Stadium) Nov 16 v Hurricanes (Adelaide Oval) Nov 19 v Scorchers (Karen Rolton Oval) Nov 24 v Stars (CitiPower Centre)

The Strikers came into the season as favourites to claim a third consecutive title after a successful off-season that saw them sign India superstar Smriti Mandhana. But so far Adelaide's star-studded line-up has been well off the pace, and they will likely need to win at least four, if not all five, of their remaining games to sneak into finals. They are also set to lose Laura Wolvaardt, who will return home to South Africa ahead of their T20I series against England.