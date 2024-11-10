All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades

It's getting dire for the two-time defending champions who are last in WBBL|10 with just one win

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 23, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

When: Monday, November 11. Bat flip at 4.55pm local (5.25pm AEDT), first ball at 5.40pm local (6.10pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Andrew Crozier (field), Mary Waldron (field), Peter George (third), Dhaval Bhatt (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

The Strikers have named an unchanged squad as they look to turn their fortunes around in WBBL|10.

Renegades: Hayley Matthews (c), Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Jas Nevins, Tara Norris, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

It's an unchanged squad for the Renegades who beat crosstown rivals Stars last Saturday in the first Melbourne derby of WBBL|10. Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux will miss another game as she recovers from knee soreness.

Form guide

Strikers: LWLLL (most recent first)

With just one win from their opening five games of the season, any slip up now by the two-time defending champions could spell the end of their quest for a historic three-peat.

Renegades: WLWWL

It is the second time the 'Gades and Strikers face off this season, with Melbourne winning a final-over thriller just seven days ago at Junction Oval. They'll be looking to make it two in a row to improve on their 3-3 record this season.

01:04 Play video Capsey spins Scorchers out with five wickets

Players to watch

The Strikers bowlers have proved expensive so far this season with only Jemma Barsby conceding fewer than 7.5 runs per over. They'll be looking for strong showings from experienced campaigners Amanda-Jade Wellington (economy 9.35) and Megan Schutt (economy 8.25) to help them return to winning ways.

Over a third of the Renegades' deliveries against the Stars were dot balls, 16 of which came from second-gamer Charis Bekker (1-9 from four). Englishwoman Alice Capsey also found her grove with the bat (33 off 15 balls) after dominating with the ball so far this season (12 wickets).

Most Wickets WBBL|10 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Samantha Bates S Bates 15 2 Alana King A King 13 3 Heather Graham H Graham 12 4 Alice Capsey A Capsey 12 5 Sophie Molineux S Molineux 9 6 Sophie Ecclestone S Ecclestone 9 7 Athapaththu Athapaththu A Athapaththu 8 8 Georgia Wareham G Wareham 8

Head-to-head

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers have lost their past three WBBL games and will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss in the competition for the first time since October 2021.

Melbourne Renegades have an 86 per cent catch success rate this WBBL|10 campaign which is the highest of any team and the Renegades highest in any of the last six seasons.

What's on the line?

For the Strikers it's pretty much do-or-die as they need to win at least four of their last five, if not all five, to keep their season alive, and it starts against the Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval.

The Renegades are looking to return to finals for the first time in three seasons and another strong display would consolidate their position on the top four.

Weber WBBL|10 standings