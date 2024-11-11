All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

The Thunder are out to cement their spot at the top of the standings as they face the Scorchers at Drummoyne Oval

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 24, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

When: Tuesday, November 12. Bat flip at 5.25pm AEDT, first ball at 6.10pm AEDT.

Officials: Bede Sajowitz (field), Troy Penman (field), Mitchell Claydon (third), Roberto Howard (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (match referee)

Match squads

Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Scorchers: TBC

Form guide

Thunder: WWWWL (most recent first)

The Thunder have been nothing short of fantastic, with a real spread of contributors.

Scorchers: LWWLW

The Scorchers had been in hot form but looked well off the pace in their 72-run loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Players to watch

The Thunder have strong contributors all over. Shabnim Ismail took four incredible catches in the deep against the Sixers, while Heather Knight and Sam Bates did damage with the bat and ball respectively.

Chloe Ainsworth has been fantastic leading the pace attack for the Scorchers, but the real surprise was her 41 off 27 with the bat against the Hurricanes.

Most Wickets WBBL|10 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Samantha Bates S Bates 15 2 Alana King A King 13 3 Heather Graham H Graham 12 4 Alice Capsey A Capsey 12 5 Sophie Molineux S Molineux 9 6 Sophie Ecclestone S Ecclestone 9 7 Athapaththu Athapaththu A Athapaththu 8 8 Georgia Wareham G Wareham 8

Head-to-head



Rapid Facts

Sydney Thunder have won two of their last three WBBL matches against the Perth Scorchers (L1), including a nine-wicket victory when they last met (18 November 2023); the Thunder will be aiming for back-to-back wins against the Scorchers for the first time since January 2018.

Perth Scorchers have lost their last four WBBL matches outside Western Australia; a fifth consecutive defeat in this game would be their outright longest losing run outside their home state in the history of the competition (also L4 from December 2017 to January 2018).

The Sydney Thunder have hit a boundary once every 5.1 balls faced in WBBL|10, the most frequent of any team in the competition; the Perth Scorchers are ranked last in this category (once every 8.1 balls faced).

The Sydney Thunder's Samantha Bates (15) and Perth Scorchers' Alana King (13) have taken the most wickets of any players in WBBL|10; indeed, their bowling averages are the best of any players (minimum 5 overs bowled) in the campaign (Bates – 7.3, King – 10.1).

Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers) has a bowling economy rate of 5.3 in WBBL|10, the best of any player in the campaign (minimum 5 overs bowled).

What's on the line?

Are the Thunder to be feared? Four convincing wins on the trot says a lot, but being able to stand up against one of the best bowling attacks will really stamp their claim as one of the best teams in it.

The Scorchers simply must prove they can do it with the bat. Outside of Beth Mooney, the big names haven't really got going yet.

