All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers travel to Hobart to play the Hurricanes in a must-win clash

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 25, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Wednesday, November 14, Bat flip at 5.40pm local (5.40pm AEDT), first ball at 6.10pm local (6.10pm AEDT)

Officials: Troy Penman (field), Sharad Patel (field), Claire Polosak (third), Mitchell Claydon (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge Adelaide Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Form guide

Hobart Hurricanes: WLLWL (most recent first)

The Hurricanes broke a small losing streak with their big win over the Scorchers thanks to Lizelle Lee’s record-breaking knock at the SCG.

Adelaide Strikers: LLLLW

The Strikers' title defence is in dire straits after a fourth loss in a row against the Melbourne Renegades. The Strikers haven't won a game since they defeated the Sixers in the first week of the competition.

Players to watch

This match-up will be the last one for Danni Wyatt-Hodge before she departs for England's tour of South Africa. She has contributed some entertaining knocks but will want to go out with a bang at home for 'Canes.

Her opening partner Lizelle Lee will come into this game with extra attention after hitting the highest WBBL score in history with her 150 not out against the Scorchers.

While it has been a tough run of games for the Strikers, import Smriti Mandhana and captain Tahlia McGrath have stood tall for their side, showing their class with the bat. The Strikers will be hoping that a strong performance from the two experienced players can get them their second win for the season.

Head-to-head

What's on the line?

Both sides have four games left this season and the Strikers will have to win every game from here to be a chance for the finals.

The Hurricanes currently have a finals place in their grasp but are one of the four teams on six points fighting it out for top-four berths, making this clash crucial.

This firms as a must win game for the finals hopes of both sides with the Strikers' championship defence hinging on the result in Hobart.

Weber WBBL|10 standings