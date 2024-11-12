All you need to know: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

With both sides in touching distance of the top four, this clash looms as a crucial one in the run home

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat



What: Match 26, Weber WBBL|10

Where: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

When: Thursday, November 14. Bat flip at 2.45pm AEDT, first ball at 3.30pm AEDT.

Match squads

Sixers: Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry (c), Courtney Sippel

The Sixers have named an unchanged squad with Sophie Ecclestone to make her final appearance of the season before she departs for national duties with England.

Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley

Mikayla Wrigley returns from concussion protocols after being struck in the neck playing in Queensland Premier Cricket, replacing Lucy Bourke in the only change to the Heat's 13-player squad.

Form guide

Sixers: LWWLL (Most recent first)

The Sixers were looking great until going down to their crosstown rivals by 18 runs in the Sydney Smash.



Heat: WLLLW

After a strong start to the season, the Heat will be out to regain some momentum with back-to-back victories after three losses on the trot.

Players to watch

Ashleigh Gardner rediscovered her best form with the bat after a lean start, while Ellyse Perry has been just outstanding throughout the campaign.

Nadine de Klerk and Jess Jonassen have been fantastic with the ball over the last couple of games for the Heat.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Ellyse Perry E Perry 315 2 Lizelle Lee L Lee 221 3 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 209 4 Courtney Webb C Webb 203 5 Grace Harris G Harris 198 6 Heather Knight H Knight 198 7 Tahlia McGrath T McGrath 194 8 Bethany Mooney B Mooney 189

Head-to-head



Rapid Facts



Sydney Sixers have won three of their last four WBBL matches against the Brisbane Heat, including a six-wicket victory when they last met (21 November 2023); although, their only defeat in that span came in their most recent meeting in New South Wales (24 October 2023 at North Sydney Oval).

Brisbane Heat have lost each of their last three WBBL matches outside Queensland, the last time they recorded a longer losing run outside their home state was a four-match span in November 2020.

Sydney Sixers have hit a boundary once every 5.6 balls faced in WBBL|10, their most frequent rate in a single season in the history of the competition; in addition, their collective bating strike rate (129.5) is their second best in a single season (133.2 in WBBL|08).

Ellyse Perry has scored 40 per cent of the Sydney Sixers' runs when she's played in WBBL|10, the best rate of any player for their respective team in a single season in WBBL history; although, she's scored fewer than 30 runs in five of her last seven innings against the Brisbane Heat in the competition.

Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat) has not been dismissed in three of her four WBBL innings against the Sydney Sixers (0*,21*,6,29*); her batting average in WBBL|10 (25) is her best in a single season in the competition.

What's on the line?

A win isn't an absolute must for either side, but this looms as a game that could really shape the final standings in a big way. With both teams sitting on three wins each, it's time to show whether you really mean business.

Weber WBBL|10 standings