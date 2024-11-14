All you need to know: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder

The Perth Scorchers meet the Sydney Thunder for the second time at the MCG

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder



What: Match 27, Weber WBBL|10

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Friday, November 15. Bat flip at 3.00pm AEDT, first ball at 3.45pm AEDT.

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Daryl Brigham (Field), Chris Grant (Field), Lisa McCabe (Third), Clare Haysom (Fourth), Bob Stratford (Referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (C), Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones, Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo

The Perth Scorchers have named an unchanged squad for the MCG, the game against the Thunder will be last for Amy Jones who will join her England teammates for their series against South Africa.

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

This will be the last game for Heather Knight this season, like Scorchers' Amy Jones she will head off on international duty for England and miss the remainder of the tournament.

Form guide

Perth Scorchers: WLWWL (most recent first)

In the first of the match-ups between the Scorchers and Thunder, the Scorchers made a statement when they handed the Thunder their first loss in four games.

Sydney Thunder: LWWWW

The Thunder’s dominant winning streak came to an end thanks to the Scorchers but they still find themselves in a strong position in the top four.

02:47 Play video Matthews proves match-winner with typically dominant knock

Players to watch

Chloe Ainsworth has been one of the breakout young players of the WBBL season, terrorising batters with her pace. The 19-year-old took out player-of-the-match honours the last time these two sides met, cleaning up the Thunder top order and returning figures of 2-15.

Another Scorchers bowler in Amy Edgar had her best performance of the season, claiming the prized wicket of Phoebe Litchfield before wiping out the tail.

Sydney Thunder’s Chamari Athapaththu was the Player of the Tournament last season due to her exploits with the bat. While the Sri Lankan has contributed some handy runs at the top of the order, she has done more damage with the ball, sitting in the top five for the BKT Golden Arm with 10 wickets.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Lizelle Lee L Lee 324 2 Ellyse Perry E Perry 316 3 Grace Harris G Harris 237 4 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 209 5 Courtney Webb C Webb 203 6 Nicola Carey N Carey 199 7 Heather Knight H Knight 198 8 Tahlia McGrath T McGrath 198

Head-to-head



Rapid Facts



The Perth Scorchers defeated the Sydney Thunder by 74 runs when they last met in the WBBL earlier this season (12 November 2024). The Scorchers will be aiming to defeat the Thunder twice in a single season for the first time since the WBBL|05 campaign.

Nine of the Sydney Thunder’s last 10 WBBL matches have been won by the team batting first on the day. The Thunder have won four of those 10 games (L6).

The Perth Scorchers have taken at least eight wickets in three of their last four WBBL bowling innings. They had done so only once across their six innings in the competition prior to that.

Sophie Devine (1,668) is 39 runs away from surpassing Elyse Villani (1,706) for the second most for the Perth Scorchers in WBBL history (Beth Mooney with 2,278). She’s scored 442 runs at an average of 49.1 across her last 11 innings against the Sydney Thunder in the competition.

Heather Knight (928) is 72 runs away from becoming the fifth player to score 1,000 runs for the Sydney Thunder in WBBL history. She’s scored 45-plus in three of her five innings in WBBL10 (48, 28, 59no, 50, 13).

What's on the line?

The Scorchers' win over the Thunder not only ended the Thunder’s winning streak, but also took the Scorchers from fifth on the ladder all the way to second.

The loss meant the Thunder relinquished their hold on top spot and a win over the Scorchers would help them reclaim the coveted place on the ladder.

With all four teams inside the top spots sitting on eight points, a win for either side will give them an edge over the competition as the WBBL regular season heads towards its climax.

Weber WBBL|10 standings