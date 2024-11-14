All you need to know: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

The Stars and Renegades take their rivalry to the MCG as part of the WBBL|10 Stadium Series

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades



What: Match 28, Weber WBBL|10

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Friday, November 15. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT.

Officials: Daryl Brigham (Field), Chris Grant (Field), Lisa McCabe (Third), Clare Haysom (Fourth), Bob Stratford (Referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Annabel Sutherland (c), Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp (RSA), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma

Melbourne Stars have made one change for the derby at the MCG, the experience Sasha Moloney returns to the squad in the place of Liv Henry.

Melbourne Renegades: Hayley Matthews (c), Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Form guide

Melbourne Stars: LLWWL (most recent first)

The Melbourne Stars suffered back-to-back losses in their last two games against the Sydney Sixers and in the first derby of the season against the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades: WWLWW

The Melbourne Renegades have put themselves in a strong position for a return to finals action with two wins a row. Their most recent win saw them complete the biggest run chase in WBBL history to send a message to the competition.

02:47 Play video Matthews proves match-winner with typically dominant knock

Players to watch

Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin were the catalyst for the Renegades chasing down the high score posted by the Adelaide Strikers with 17 balls to spare.

Matthews had an all-round game, making 85 not out smacking 12 fours and two sixes to lead the chase while also taking two wickets earlier in the game.

The ‘World Boss’ Dottin showed off her match-winning abilities, partnering with her West Indies’ teammate to bring home the Renegades. Dottin hit a quick-fire 46 not out from just 18 balls, it included seven fours and a six.

This derby will be played as part of the WBBL’s Stadium Series under lights at the MCG and if there’s one Star that has shown they can rise to the occasion, it’s Meg Lanning.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Lizelle Lee L Lee 324 2 Ellyse Perry E Perry 316 3 Grace Harris G Harris 237 4 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 209 5 Courtney Webb C Webb 203 6 Nicola Carey N Carey 199 7 Heather Knight H Knight 198 8 Tahlia McGrath T McGrath 198

Head-to-head



Rapid Facts



The Melbourne Renegades defeated the Melbourne Stars by 15 runs when they last met in the WBBL earlier this season (9 November 2024), snapping a four-match losing run against the Stars in the competition; the Renegades will be aiming to defeat the Stars twice in a single season for only the third time.

The Melbourne Stars have won each of their last two WBBL matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground; the last and only time they recorded a longer winning run at the venue was a four-match span from January 2017 to January 2018 which included two wins against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Melbourne Renegades have made at least two run outs when fielding in each of their last two WBBL innings (5 in total) – as many as they logged across their 20 innings in the competition prior to that span (5).

Courtney Webb (1,313) is 33 away from surpassing Danni Wyatt-Hodge (1,345) as the second all time leading run scorer for the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL history (Sophie Molineux – 1,587); although she’s scored fewer than 30 runs in each of her last four innings in the competition against the Melbourne Stars.

Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars) has scored 242 runs at an average of 80.7 across her last six WBBL innings against the Melbourne Renegades; only Ellyse Perry (75.7 from 18 innings) has a better career batting average against the Renegades than Lanning (54.9 from 13 innings) in the history of the competition.

What's on the line?

Despite sitting second last on the ladder the Melbourne Stars have two games in hand compared to the rest of the competition.

However, the Stars must win this game against the Renegades to bank the valuable two point that will allow them to keep pace with the rest of the pack.

The Renegades are in a much more comfortable position currently as part of the top four pack.

They are one of four sides on eight points and could jump to a spot in the top two if they can win at the MCG.

