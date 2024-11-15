All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

The Strikers will have their work cut out for them at Adelaide Oval, taking on the in-form Hurricanes

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 29, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

When: Saturday, November 16. Bat flip at 2.15pm local (2.45 AEDT), first ball at 3pm local (3.30pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mary Waldron (field), Peter George (field), David Taylor (third), Dhaval Bhatt (fourth), Simon Fry (referee)

Match Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Suzie Bates, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Callie Wilson

Form Guide:

Adelaide Strikers: LLLLL (Most recent first)

It has been a grim run for the Strikers, with their most recent loss coming to the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes: WWLLW

The Hurricanes are in outstanding touch, thanks to Lizelle Lee's historic back-to-back hundreds.

03:06 Play video Lee becomes first player to hit back-to-back WBBL centuries

Players to watch

There's no one in better form than Hobart's star Lizelle Lee. She broke the WBBL record with 150* against the Perth Scorchers and went again with 103 against the Strikers.



Adelaide got some solid contributions from Smriti Mandhana (51) and Laura Wolvaardt (63*) last time around. It's the bowlers that will have to step up this time.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Lizelle Lee L Lee 324 2 Ellyse Perry E Perry 316 3 Bethany Mooney B Mooney 286 4 Georgia Voll G Voll 259 5 Grace Harris G Harris 237 6 Heather Knight H Knight 226 7 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 223 8 Courtney Webb C Webb 203

Head-to-head

Rapid Facts

The Hobart Hurricanes have won three of their last five WBBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including a 28-run victory when they last met.

The Adelaide Strikers have lost their last five WBBL matches. The last and only time they recorded a longer losing run in the competition was an eight-match span from December 2016 to January 2017.

The Hobart Hurricanes have scored 170+runs in three of their last five WBBL batting innings, including each of their last two. It's the first time they have scored 170+ in consecutive innings in the history of the competition.

Bridget Patterson (1,954) is 46 away from becoming the third player to score 2,000 runs for the Adelaide Strikers in WBBL history (Tahlia McGrath–2,325 and Sophie Devine–2,174)

Lizelle Lee (6) is one away from equalling Mignon du Preez (7) for the second most scores of 50+ for the Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL history (Heather Knight–8). She's scored 707 runs at an average of 50.5 across her last 17 innings in the competition.

What's on the line

There is still a chance for the Strikers to make the finals, but it is extremely slim. For the Hurricanes, it's all about doing as much as possible to stick with the top teams.