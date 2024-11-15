The Strikers will have their work cut out for them at Adelaide Oval, taking on the in-form Hurricanes
All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
Match facts
Who: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
What: Match 29, Weber WBBL|10
Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
When: Saturday, November 16. Bat flip at 2.15pm local (2.45 AEDT), first ball at 3pm local (3.30pm AEDT)
How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here
For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.
Live scores: Match Centre
Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps
Officials: Mary Waldron (field), Peter George (field), David Taylor (third), Dhaval Bhatt (fourth), Simon Fry (referee)
Match Squads
Adelaide Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt
Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Suzie Bates, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Callie Wilson
Form Guide:
Adelaide Strikers: LLLLL (Most recent first)
It has been a grim run for the Strikers, with their most recent loss coming to the Hurricanes.
Hobart Hurricanes: WWLLW
The Hurricanes are in outstanding touch, thanks to Lizelle Lee's historic back-to-back hundreds.
Players to watch
There's no one in better form than Hobart's star Lizelle Lee. She broke the WBBL record with 150* against the Perth Scorchers and went again with 103 against the Strikers.
Adelaide got some solid contributions from Smriti Mandhana (51) and Laura Wolvaardt (63*) last time around. It's the bowlers that will have to step up this time.
Head-to-head
Rapid Facts
- The Hobart Hurricanes have won three of their last five WBBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including a 28-run victory when they last met.
- The Adelaide Strikers have lost their last five WBBL matches. The last and only time they recorded a longer losing run in the competition was an eight-match span from December 2016 to January 2017.
- The Hobart Hurricanes have scored 170+runs in three of their last five WBBL batting innings, including each of their last two. It's the first time they have scored 170+ in consecutive innings in the history of the competition.
- Bridget Patterson (1,954) is 46 away from becoming the third player to score 2,000 runs for the Adelaide Strikers in WBBL history (Tahlia McGrath–2,325 and Sophie Devine–2,174)
- Lizelle Lee (6) is one away from equalling Mignon du Preez (7) for the second most scores of 50+ for the Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL history (Heather Knight–8). She's scored 707 runs at an average of 50.5 across her last 17 innings in the competition.
What's on the line
There is still a chance for the Strikers to make the finals, but it is extremely slim. For the Hurricanes, it's all about doing as much as possible to stick with the top teams.