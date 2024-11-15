WBBL Team of the Decade: top batting contenders

As fans select their WBBL Team of the Decade, we’ve dug into the stats of the top contenders for each role

Fan voting is now open for the WBBL Team of the Decade.

To help you decide which players will make your best 12, we are digging into the stats and best performances for the main contenders, this time an in-depth look at the batters.

Voting will be open until November 24 on the Big Bash App.

The panel will then review and combine public votes with their own selections to finalise the 12-player side, which will be announced ahead of the Weber WBBL|10 Final on Sunday, December 1.

01:35 Play video Alex Blackwell Fifty Highlights

Alex Blackwell (Thunder)

Seasons: 5 | Matches: 72 | Runs: 1752 | Best: 81* | 50s: 6 | 100s: 0

A true pioneer of Australian cricket, Alex Blackwell was integral to the Sydney Thunder’s early success in the WBBL. She led the way for the club as their leading run scorer in the first two seasons, making her a clear choice for the team of the tournament in the inaugural season. Her impact in that first season didn’t end there with her 30 off 23 balls also setting up the Thunder’s first title win. She was one of the club's most consistent performers until she decided to retire after the 2019 season, finishing as the Thunder's second highest run scorer.

Mignon du Preez (Stars, Hurricanes, Heat)

Seasons: 8 | Matches: 110 | Runs: 2674 | Best: 88 | 50s: 19 | 100s: 0

South African batter Mignon du Preez started her WBBL career at the Stars where alongside Meg Lanning they set the club record for the biggest partnership with a 156-run stand. She was the anchor of the Stars' lineup but made the change to the Hurricanes ahead of WBBL|06. She made an immediate impact at the Hurricanes taking out the leading run-scorer honours in back-to-back years and scored a memorable half-century against her old side to keep the Hurricanes' season alive in WBBL|07. Du Preez came closest to a WBBL title when she played for the Heat in WBBL|09 where she contributed strongly.

Meg Lanning (Stars, Scorchers)

Seasons: 9 | Matches: 94| Runs: 3127| Best: 101| 50s: 31| 100s: 1

Since facing the first ever ball in the WBBL Meg Lanning has been a force in the competition. She has taken out the Player of the Tournament, is the all-time leading run scorer for the Stars, won the club's MVP three times and has been named in the Team of the Tournament three times. While a championship has alluded Lanning, she remains one of the WBBL’s best performers.

01:08 Play video Lanning leads the way with classy half-century

Rachael Haynes (Thunder)

Seasons: 7 | Matches: 99| Runs: 2142 | Best: 78| 50s: 10 | 100s: 0

Rachel Haynes was one of the WBBL’s most revered figures and had a decorated career with the Thunder. She sits atop the leaderboard for runs scored for the club, captained the club's WBBL|06 championship and took out the club's MVP in WBBL|03. She had many crucial innings for the Thunder and her unbeaten 48 against the Heat to get the Thunder into the final was one of many highlights.

Laura Harris (Heat)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 118| Runs: 1241 | Best: 68* | 50s: 1 | 100s: 0

Like her sister Grace, Laura Harris’ batting can be described as explosive. The middle-order power hitter boasts the best strike rate of all the batters on this list at 158.82 which also boasts the second-best strike rate of any Heat batter to play in the WBBL. Harris has won two championships with the Heat and was included in the Team of the Tournament in WBBL|06.

02:03 Play video Hundred-gamer Harris hammers 18-ball fifty

Katie Mack (Stars, Strikers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 138 | Runs: 2617 | Best: 89* | 50s: 12 | 100s: 0

Katie Mack could be dubbed the quiet achiever of this list, the no frills Strikers opener has put in strong performances since the inaugural season of the WBBL. Mack started in the WBBL opening the batting alongside Meg Lanning at the Stars, but has really found her stride since joining the Strikers. She joined the side in WBBL|07 and has led all Strikers for runs scored since. She was also part of the club's back-to-back championships and second in the Player of the Tournament voting in WBBL|09.

Elyse Villani (Scorchers, Stars, Hurricanes)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 134| Runs: 3555| Best: 100* | 50s: 25 | 100s: 1

Elyse Villani has been one of the competition's most consistent performers sitting fourth on the all-time run scorers list in the WBBL. Her consistency and impact are also exemplified by her position in the top four for both the Stars and Scorchers for all-time runs. She has scored 25 half-centuries in the WBBL and has shown off her leadership qualities as both the captain of the Scorchers and Hurricanes.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Renegades, Heat, Hurricanes)

Seasons: 7 | Matches: 75 | Runs: 1733| Best: 87 | 50s: 10 | 100s: 0

England international Danni Wyatt-Hodge was synonymous with the Renegades in the early seasons of the competition. The powerful top-order batter sits second all time for runs behind Sophie Molineux for the Renegades and was the club’s leading run scorer in WBBL|04. Her best season was the next year when she made 468 total runs, a performance that led to her selection in the Team of the Tournament. She has gone on to play a season at the Brisbane Heat and was recently padded up for the Hurricanes as well.

04:22 Play video Healy hammers Hurstville century

Alyssa Healy (Sixers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 118 | Runs: 2994 | Best: 112* | 50s: 15 | 100s: 5

Healy has been a force at the top of the order and behind the stumps for the Sixers since the first WBBL season. No one has scored more WBBL hundreds than Healy, who has five to her name. She skippered the Sixers to their first title in WBBL|02 filling in for Ellyse Perry, and top-scored on both of their final triumphs.



Beth Mooney (Heat, Scorchers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 136 | Runs: 4817 | Best: 102 | 50s: 42 | 100s: 3

Mooney is the only player who have hit at least 400 runs in all nine completed seasons, and a three-time title winner. She has hit three WBBL centuries, however, her most memorable performance is her heroics in the WBBL|04 final, where she battled through heat and illness to steer the Heat to their first title with her 46-ball 65.

03:06 Play video Highest ever WBBL score! Lizelle Lee put on an SCG show

Lizelle Lee (Stars, Renegades, Hurricanes)

Seasons: 7 | Matches: 89 | Runs: 2390 | Best: 150* | 50s: 11 | 100s: 5

The former South African international has forged a reputation as one of the league’s biggest hitters throughout her stints with both Melbourne clubs and currently, Hobart Hurricanes. She has hit four centuries, including smashing the record for highest ever score this season when she hit 150 against the Scorchers at the SCG.

* Statistics current to November 15