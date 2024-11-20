Watch every Virat Kohli century in Australia

With 11 centuries on Australian soil, Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful batters to ever visit these shores

Virat Kohli has been visiting Australia for well over a decade and regardless what you think of him, you can't deny he has been a master with the bat in Aussie conditions.

December 2011 - First innings in Australia: 11 (28)

Kohli had only four Tests under his belt when he was picked for the opening match of the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and listed at six, he sat behind Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman in the batting order.

However, because Ishant Sharma had been employed as nightwatchman the previous evening, Kohli batted at No.7 when he finally walked out on the third morning.

He got a boundary away through the covers off Nathan Lyon before falling to Ben Hilfenhaus five deliveries before the new ball was due.

01:41 Play video From the vault: Virat Kohli's first Test innings in Australia

January 2012 - First Test hundred: 116 (213)

As the Test series reached it's conclusion in Adelaide, Kohli had only shown glimpses of his talent without managing to make a big statement.

That would change in the fourth and final Test, as India were desperately looking for positives in what had been a nightmare tour for the visitors.

It was Kohli at his flashy best; despite wickets falling at the other end the 23-year-old continued to wield his blade hitting 11 fours and a six in his knock.

He survived some nervy moments in the 90s against the bowling of Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle, but reached his milestone and began his love affair with the Adelaide Oval.

04:37 Play video From the Vault: Kohli's maiden Test ton

February 2012 - First ODI hundred: 133no (86)

Perhaps the moment Kohli became the king of the ODI run chase.

On a good batting strip in Hobart, Sri Lanka posted 320 after tons to Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara. But that was nowhere near enough.

Kohli, coming to the crease at 2-86 in the 10th over, unleashed an almighty assault on the Sri Lankan bowlers as he led India to victory with more than 13 overs remaining.

04:01 Play video From the Vault: Kohli announces himself with Hobart heroics

December 2014 - Second Test hundred: 115 (184)

Now India captain, Kohli's tour of Australia in 2014-15 was something to behold.

And it began a stirring century in the first innings in Adelaide. Staring down the barrel of Australia's large 7dec-517, Mitchell Johnson hit him in the head with his first delivery at the crease.

But Kohli weathered the brutal bowling – and plenty of sledging – to reach an excellent hundred.

02:42 Play video Kohli's gritty Adelaide ton

December 2014 - Third Test hundred: 141 (175)

Australia set India 364 to win in Adelaide and while Kohli was at the crease, the visitors looked like favourites.

After his first innings 114, Kohli and Murali Vijay (99) put on a partnership worth almost 200 runs which had India in the box seat. But Vijay fell, and Nathan Lyon (7-152) found his groove, and the tourists began losing wickets quickly.

So Kohli switched into counter-punch mode, sweeping, pulling and cover driving and barely mistiming anything in the process.

With 60 runs to get, Kohli looked to put a Lyon half-tracker into the stands but with a rare miscue, picked out Mitch Marsh on the rope.

02:48 Play video From the Vault: Kohli's counter-punching classic falls just short

December 2014 - Fourth Test hundred: 169 (272)

Kohli's third century of the 2014-15 summer came on a pretty placid MCG wicket that saw plenty of runs scored and unsurprisingly ended in a draw.

There was plenty of spite between he and the Australian attack once again, and he had some good fortune on 88 when dropped by Shane Watson at first slip.

Kohli's pull shots off the fast bowling of Johnson were particularly splendid. Only a Brad Haddin screamer could end Kohli's masterclass.

07:32 Play video Kohli withstands the heat to smack highest score in Australia

January 2015 - Fifth Test hundred: 147 (230)

With the series decided, any thoughts that Kohli might let the foot off the gas in the fourth Test in Sydney were quickly quashed with yet another superlative century.

04:01 Play video Captain Kohli makes his fourth century of the summer

March 2015 - Second ODI hundred: 107 (126)

One of the few times in his career that Virat Kohli would face Pakistan would be in Adelaide during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Batting first on his happy hunting ground, Kohli's controlled knock ensured India reached 300 and secured a crucial win in the group stage.

January 2016 - Third ODI hundred: 117 (117)

With India 2-0 down in the best-of-five ODI series against Australia, Kohli needed to step up again to deliver his side a big total (he had scored 91 and 56 in the two losses).

In front of a heaving MCG crowd, it was trademark Kohli as he batted for almost the entire innings manipulating the field and picking off the bad deliveries. On reaching his hundred, he leaped in the air between the wickets and soaked up the adulation with arms spread, before doubling over in both relief and exhaustion.

During the innings, the one-day master passed 7,000 runs in the format, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone by innings batted (161).

02:44 Play video King Kohli blasts ODI ton No.24

January 2016 - Fourth ODI hundred: 106 (92)

Three days later, Kohli was at it again, this time in Canberra.

Chasing 349 to win, Kohli entered chase mode and powered his way to a century off 84 deliveries, his 25th ODI ton. This time however, his celebration was much more subdued, perhaps because of the unfinished job or the fact the series was already lost.

Along with Shikhar Dhawan, who also scored a century, India were cruising to their target needing less than a run-a-ball for the last 13 overs, but John Hastings and Kane Richardson inspired a collapse as without Kohli, the Indian batters panicked.

03:42 Play video Incredible Kohli goes back-to-back with ODI ton No.25

December 2018 - Sixth Test hundred: 123 (257)

In the first ever Test match at the new Perth Stadium, India were expecting hostile conditions, both from the crowd, conditions and opponents.

Andrew Ramsey had a detailed look back at that knock:

It was 1.10pm when Kohli stormed out of the players' tunnel and on to the pristine turf, to a din of acclamation and expectation. From the second delivery he faced – a deftly timed on-drive against Josh Hazlewood that scorched to the mid-on rope – it was apparent Kohli was planning to counter-punch. The fact Kohli had foregone his habitual 'bat tap' on the pitch immediately before bowlers' release and instead held his blade in the air suggested conditions were more difficult than the master made them appear. Kohli unveiled an unsubtle celebratory gesture whereby he pointed at his bat before mimicking a talking puppet with his right hand to clearly indicate his preference for actions above words. Kohli's subsequent dismissal for 123 underscored his brilliance given no other batter in the ball-dominated Test made it beyond the 70s.

Read the full review of Kohli's Perth ton by clicking the link above.

05:25 Play video Full highlights of Kohli's Perth classic

January 2019 - Fifth ODI hundred: 104 (112)

Another big chase, another big Kohli performance.

Australia set India 299 to win in Adelaide, knowing a win for the hosts would seal the series. But, so often the case against Australia, Kohli had other ideas.

Although his first 50 took 66 deliveries and contained only two boundaries, Kohli effortlessly changed gears and targeted Nathan Lyon to good effect.

His second 50 took only 42 balls as Kohli raised the bat for the 39th time in one-day internationals.