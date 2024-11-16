The Stars and the Heat go head-to-head at Drummoyne Oval, with this game looming as a crucial one ahead of the finals
All you need to know: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat
Match facts
Who: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat
What: Match 30, Weber WBBL|10
Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
When: Sunday, November 17. Bat flip at 1.10pm AEDT, first ball at 1.55pm AEDT
How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Officials: Bede Sajowitz (field), Roberto Howard (field), Mitchell Claydon (third), Lauren McGill (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (referee)
Match Squads
Melbourne Stars:
Annabel Sutherland (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma
Brisbane Heat:
Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley
Form Guide:
Melbourne Stars: LLLWW (Most recent first)
Back-to-back losses to the Renegades has really put the Stars in a tough position.
Brisbane Heat: WWLLL
The Heat have re-found their form and are looking better with the ball.
Players to watch:
Kim Garth had the Renegades in all sorts early, but she ended up conceding a few more runs than she would have liked.
Shikha Pandey has been a wrecking ball for the Heat lately, taking out both Alyssa Healy and Amelia Kerr very cheaply.
Head-to-head
What's on the line
If the Stars want to make the finals, then this is essentially a must-win. For the Heat, this game should keep them in the mix for a top-two spot with a win.