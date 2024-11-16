All you need to know: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat

The Stars and the Heat go head-to-head at Drummoyne Oval, with this game looming as a crucial one ahead of the finals

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 30, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

When: Sunday, November 17. Bat flip at 1.10pm AEDT, first ball at 1.55pm AEDT

Officials: Bede Sajowitz (field), Roberto Howard (field), Mitchell Claydon (third), Lauren McGill (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (referee)

Match Squads

Melbourne Stars: Annabel Sutherland (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley

Form Guide:

Melbourne Stars: LLLWW (Most recent first) Back-to-back losses to the Renegades has really put the Stars in a tough position. Brisbane Heat: WWLLL The Heat have re-found their form and are looking better with the ball.

Players to watch:

Kim Garth had the Renegades in all sorts early, but she ended up conceding a few more runs than she would have liked.



Shikha Pandey has been a wrecking ball for the Heat lately, taking out both Alyssa Healy and Amelia Kerr very cheaply.

Head-to-head

What's on the line

If the Stars want to make the finals, then this is essentially a must-win. For the Heat, this game should keep them in the mix for a top-two spot with a win.