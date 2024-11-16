InMobi
All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

Jourdan Canil
The Sydney Smash is back, with the Thunder looking to stamp their authority as best team in the competition

Match facts 

Who: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 31, Weber WBBL|10 

Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

When: Sunday, November 17. Bat flip at 4.40pm AEDT, first ball at 5.25pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here 

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win. 

Live scores: Match Centre 

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps 

Officials: Bede Sajowitz (field), Roberto Howard (field), Mitchell Claydon (third), Lauren McGill (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (referee)

Match Squads

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (C), Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

 

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sippel

Injury Watch

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the WBBL|10 with a knee injury. Healy has been in and out for the Sixers this season as her workload was managed post a foot injury sustained in the T20 World Cup last month, but she will now be replaced by Frankie Nicklin in the squad.

Form Guide:

Sydney Thunder: WLWWW (Most recent first)

The most in-form team at the moment. They'll be tough to stop.

Sydney Sixers: LLWWL (Most recent first)

The Sixers have been up and down, but they're always a threat. 

Georgia Voll wins it off her own bat with 97*

Players to watch:

Georgia Voll's 97* was stunning on Friday. Can she go three better?

Amelia Kerr had a great outing with the ball recently, pulling out 4-23. 

 

Head-to-head

What's on the line

A spot in the top four is what the Sixers will be chasing, but the Thunder have a real chance at the top spot. 

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 7 5 2 0 0 0.291 0 10
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 8 5 3 0 0 0.208 0 10
3 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 8 4 4 0 0 0.257 0 8
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 7 4 3 0 0 0.099 0 8
5 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 7 4 3 0 0 0.084 0 8
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 7 3 4 0 0 -0.425 0 6
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 6 2 4 0 0 0.072 0 4
8 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 8 2 6 0 0 -0.594 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

