All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

The Sydney Smash is back, with the Thunder looking to stamp their authority as best team in the competition

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 31, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

When: Sunday, November 17. Bat flip at 4.40pm AEDT, first ball at 5.25pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Bede Sajowitz (field), Roberto Howard (field), Mitchell Claydon (third), Lauren McGill (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (referee)

Match Squads

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (C), Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sippel

Injury Watch

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the WBBL|10 with a knee injury. Healy has been in and out for the Sixers this season as her workload was managed post a foot injury sustained in the T20 World Cup last month, but she will now be replaced by Frankie Nicklin in the squad.

Form Guide:





Sydney Thunder: WLWWW (Most recent first) The most in-form team at the moment. They'll be tough to stop.

Sydney Sixers: LLWWL (Most recent first) The Sixers have been up and down, but they're always a threat.

Players to watch:

Georgia Voll's 97* was stunning on Friday. Can she go three better?



Amelia Kerr had a great outing with the ball recently, pulling out 4-23.

Most Runs WBBL|10 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Lizelle Lee L Lee 332 2 Ellyse Perry E Perry 316 3 Bethany Mooney B Mooney 286 4 Georgia Voll G Voll 259 5 Grace Harris G Harris 237 6 Heather Knight H Knight 226 7 Phoebe Litchfield P Litchfield 223 8 Nicola Carey N Carey 217

Head-to-head

What's on the line

A spot in the top four is what the Sixers will be chasing, but the Thunder have a real chance at the top spot.

Weber WBBL|10 standings