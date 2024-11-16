The Sydney Smash is back, with the Thunder looking to stamp their authority as best team in the competition
All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
Match facts
Who: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
What: Match 31, Weber WBBL|10
Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
When: Sunday, November 17. Bat flip at 4.40pm AEDT, first ball at 5.25pm AEDT
Officials: Bede Sajowitz (field), Roberto Howard (field), Mitchell Claydon (third), Lauren McGill (fourth), Joanne Broadbent (referee)
Match Squads
Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (C), Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson
Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sippel
Injury Watch
Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the WBBL|10 with a knee injury. Healy has been in and out for the Sixers this season as her workload was managed post a foot injury sustained in the T20 World Cup last month, but she will now be replaced by Frankie Nicklin in the squad.
Form Guide:
Sydney Thunder: WLWWW (Most recent first)
The most in-form team at the moment. They'll be tough to stop.
Sydney Sixers: LLWWL (Most recent first)
The Sixers have been up and down, but they're always a threat.
Players to watch:
Georgia Voll's 97* was stunning on Friday. Can she go three better?
Amelia Kerr had a great outing with the ball recently, pulling out 4-23.
Head-to-head
What's on the line
A spot in the top four is what the Sixers will be chasing, but the Thunder have a real chance at the top spot.