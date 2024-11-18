All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

A chance for the Adelaide Strikers to play for pride and the Faith Thomas trophy in front of home fans awaits

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 32, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

When: Wednesday, November 19. Bat flip at 5.25pm AEDT, first ball at 6.10pm AEDT

Officials: David Taylor (field), Daryl Brigham (field), Mary Waldron (third), Peter George (fourth) Steve Davis (referee)

Match Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemma Barsby, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt.

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan, Amy Edgar, Brooke Halliday, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo.



Form Guide:

Adelaide Strikers: WLLLL

After losing six of their opening seven matches of WBBL|10, the Strikers bounced back with a strong win over Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing on Saturday. The victory broke a five-game losing streak.

Perth Scorchers: LWLWW

The Heat have notched three-straight wins after beginning the season with two wins and then three losses on the trot.

Players to watch:

Strikers quick Tahlia McGrath took a stellar 4-13 from 3.2 overs last game to help lead her side to the breakthrough win. The allrounder also has 204 runs (ninth most in the competition) with the bat.

Beth Mooney’s 97 off 64 against the Syndey Thunder wasn’t enough to get the Scorchers over the line last game but the 30-year-old is certainly in good touch and a player that the Strikers will be hoping to limit. Mooney has 286 runs for the campaign, the fourth most in the competition.

Head-to-head

Rapid Facts

The Adelaide Strikers have won their last four WBBL matches against the Perth Scorchers, bowling first on the day in each of those four wins; it’s the Strikers’ longest winning run against the Scorchers in the history of the competition.

The Scorchers have won only one of their last six WBBL matches outside Western Australia (L5) – a 74-run victory against the Sydney Thunder (12 November 2024); the Scorchers have lost all 10 of their wickets in three of their last four defeats in that span.

The Scorchers have a bowling economy rate of 6.5 in WBBL10, the best of any team in the competition; in addition, their bowling average this season (18.9) is their best in a single campaign in the history of the competition.

Smriti Mandhana (Adelaide Strikers) has a batting good connection rate of 93% from 72 balls faced in WBBL10, the best of any player in the competition (min. 25 balls faced).

Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers) has a bowling dot ball rate of 54% from 27 overs bowled in WBBL10, the best of any player in the competition (min. 11 overs).

What's on the line

The Scorchers have the chance to jump as high as second on the ladder with a win over the bottom-placed Strikers, but they will be hoping for a big win to receive a boost to their net run rate.

Meanwhile, the 2-6 Strikers will be after a win to improve their disappointing season in which they can’t make finals after winning back-to-back titles in the last two years.

Weber WBBL|10 standings