Stoinis fireworks lift Aussies to Pakistan clean sweep

Sixes were flying everywhere to complete a three-game T20I series in stunning fashion for Australia

Australia have stormed to a convincing series sweep by pushing aside Pakistan in the third T20I by seven wickets.

Needing less than six runs per over from the outset, Marcus Stoinis made light work of the task with a 23-ball fifty as the Aussies cruised to the target with 52 balls remaining.

Haris Rauf had his first off-night for the tour, met viciously by Stoinis in the ninth over of the innings.

Stoinis used all his power to muscle 20 runs in Rauf's first four balls, with the second of his sixes clearing the roof of the Cricket Tasmania members stand.

02:35 Play video Stoinis hits GIGANTIC six, races to whirlwind fifty

From that point Stoinis teed off, taking a liking to Shaheen Shah Afridi too as the Ricky Ponting Stand was peppered with some enormous hits.

The hulking allrounder hit five sixes, all of which enjoyed generous hang time.

With the scores tied, Pakistan believed they had finally removed Stoinis when he was caught at deep square leg, but Abbas Afridi's full toss was deemed a no-ball, ending the series in anti-climatic fashion.

In a slight concern for Australia, Glenn Maxwell limped off the ground at the end of the 13th over in the first innings with a "low-grade" hamstring strain, but captain Josh Inglis said after the match the injury was on the "minor side" and that he would have batted if required.

01:14 Play video Maxwell in tracksuit after potential hamstring strain

Earlier, Pakistan's stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha chose to bat on what looked to be a superb batting surface in Hobart, and the early signs were that the tourists were on for a big score.

Although Sahibzada Farhan fell in the exact same circumstances as the previous match in Sydney, caught by Xavier Bartlett off an attempted pull shot off Spencer Johnson.

Babar Azam and inclusion Haseebullah Khan had Pakistan flying thereafter however, closing the six-over Powerplay on 1-58.

02:49 Play video Every ball from Zampa's most economical spell

But as he's done so much in his international career, Adam Zampa entered the attack and changed the complexion of the match.

He took a wicket with his fifth ball as Haseebullah tried to hoick him onto the hill and only managed to edge him to short third.

It triggered a collapse of 9-56 as Australia's bowlers swiftly took the upper hand.

Even Babar, who had batted for 12 overs, wasn't able to rescue his side's innings.

He was bowled by a fast, full Zampa yorker, ending any hopes of a competitive Pakistan total.

Zampa's 2-11 from his four overs were the most economical return of his international career, in innings where he'd bowled his full allotment.

Aaron Hardie was the sixth bowler used by Inglis but arguably the most effective – he finished with three wickets and even bowled a maiden in the 14th over of the innings.

It was a meek end to the visitors' innings and tour, with some lazy shots costing them on a nice surface.

However, Australia's fielders were on.

Adopted Tasmanian Nathan Ellis took a smart catch to remove Usman Khan, using his foot to find the rope before settling under the ball.

Spencer Johnson, fresh off a five-wicket haul in Sydney, threw down the stumps with a brilliant direct hit to remove Mohammad Irfan Khan.

Australia's openers Matt Short (4) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (18) were unable to finish their series on a high, both caught inside the inner ring.

Inglis (27) looked comfortable as he played support to Stoinis' mega hitting, but fell towards the end trying to scoop over short fine leg.

Australia v Pakistan T20Is 2024

November 14: Australia won by 29 runs at the Gabba

November 16: Australia won by 13 runs at the SCG

November 18: Australia won by seven wickets at Ninja Stadium

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.