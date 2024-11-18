Renegades sign 'aggressive' allrounder as replacement player

Melbourne Renegades have announced the signing of an aggressive allrounder to fill the void of Alice Capsey

English allrounder Grace Scrivens has been signed as a replacement international player by the Melbourne Renegades.

The 21-year-old from Kent comes into the squad for Alice Capsey who departs for England’s T20I tour of South Africa after receiving a late call up.

Scrivens is set to bring versatility to the Renegades lineup as the Weber WBBL side look for a return to finals after missing out last season.

A proven winner, Scrivens scored the most runs for England domestic side, Sunrisers, over the last two seasons to take them from wooden spooners to champions in just as many seasons. It led the rising star to earning captaincy honours.

Grace Scrivens celebrating a century scored for England domestic team Sunrisers // Getty

Scrivens’ 2024 season in The Hundred was also impressive after scoring 157 runs in eight appearances including a half century.

Scrivens announced herself to the cricketing world in England’s 2023 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup after dominating with bat and ball.

The new Renegades recruit scored a team-high 293 runs at an average of 41.85 in the campaign and took nine wickets to claim the Player of the Tournament award.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said he was thankful for Capsey’s contribution and expressed excitement for the signing of Scrivens.

"The Melbourne Renegades would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Alice for her contribution on and off the field this season. She's made a huge impression and impact on our squad and we'll all be watching her do her thing for England in their upcoming tour," Rosengarten said.

"We're excited to welcome Grace into the group ahead of a huge period for us as we aim to secure our place in this year's finals series. Her recent success in The Hundred and her aggressive game style make her a valuable addition to the squad."

The Renegades have been dealt with some tough injury blows over recent weeks.

Emma de Broughe is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, skipper Sophie Molineux has missed a large chunk of games due to a persistent knee complaint and opener Courtney Webb was forced to retire hurt in Adelaide two games ago on November 11 with a back issue.

England spinner Linsey Smith, who signed with the Renegades as a replacement overseas player at the start of the season as coverage for Hayley Matthews, has also departed to join the T20I touring party in South Africa.

However, in a positive, Simon Helmot’s side has still been able to produce strong performances, registering wins in their past three matches including two victories over cross-town rival Melbourne Stars.

09:06 Play video Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|10

The Renegades take on the Hobart Hurricanes in their next game on Thursday, November 21 before facing Sydney Thunder at the Junction Oval two days later in their final game of the home-and-away season.

Weber WBBL|10 standings