All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes fight to keep their spot in the top four when they host the Melbourne Renegades at Ninja Stadium

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 34, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Thursday, November 21. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Muhammad Qureshi (Field), David Taylor (Field), Simon Lightbody (Third), Sam Burns (Fourth), David Johnston (Referee)

Match Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Suzie Bates, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Callie Wilson



Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux (c), Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Form Guide:

Hobart Hurricanes: LWWLL (Most recent first)

Suffering a loss to the Strikers has put extra pressure on the Hurricanes to perform in the latter stages of the tournament.

Melbourne Renegades: WWWLW

The Renegades will take confidence into this clash after winning their last three matches in a row.

Players to watch:

Suzie Bates joined the Hurricanes for her first game of the season after signing as an international replacement player. She didn’t fire in her first game but the T20 World Cup winner will be keen to contribute this time around.

Elyse Villani was moved to the top of the order after the departure of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and produced her best score of the season so far. The opening combination of Lizelle Lee and Villani will be crucial for the Hurricanes against the Renegades.

If it wasn’t for Nicole Faltum hitting her career-best score on the MCG against her old side in the Melbourne Derby, the Renegades may have not posted such a defendable total. It was a breakthrough innings from Faltum who will be looking to take that momentum into the backend of the tournament.

Head-to-head

What's on the line

The Renegades sit second on the ladder and are on the verge of their first finals appearance since WBBL|07. With two games to play the Renegades currently have 10 points and their superior net run rate has them in a good position to hold on for a top four spot.

The Hurricanes sit fourth on the ladder with the Perth Scorchers hot on their heels in fifth so a win over the Renegades will help the Hurricanes gain some valuable points and separate from the pack.

Weber WBBL|10 standings