All you need to know: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars

Brisbane Heat can cement their place in the WBBL finals when they host the Melbourne Stars at Allan Border Field

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 36, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

When: Friday, November 22. Bat flip at 7.25pm AEDT, first ball at 8.10pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Roberto Howard (Field), Eloise Sheridan (Field), Riki Wessels (Third), Nathan James (Fourth), Joanne Broadbent (Referee)

Match Squads

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne (vc), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Melbourne Stars: Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma

Form Guide:

Brisbane Heat: WWWLL (Most recent first)

The Brisbane Heat have found a nice run of form in the back half of the tournament, making it three wins in a row when they defeated the Stars at Drummoyne Oval.

Melbourne Stars: LLLLW

It has been a disappointing season for the Melbourne Stars, who slumped to four straight defeats after losing the Sydney Thunder on Sunday and who have been knocked out of the running for finals.

Players to watch:

Lucy Hamilton made history the last time these two sides met, becoming the first bowler in Heat history to take a five-wicket haul. The 18-year-old stunned the Stars and a repeat performance will see the Heat well on their way to another finals berth.

While things haven't gone their way this season, the Stars' future seems bright with players like Rhys McKenna, the allrounder has stepped up this season.

01:32 Play video Young Hamilton stuns Stars heavyweights with five-for

Head-to-head

What's on the line

While the Melbourne Stars' finals chances were vanquished in their last loss, they have the opportunity to shake up the top four if they can upset the Heat at home.

The Heat sit on the other side of the equation to the Stars, they need to win this game and their place in the WBBL finals will be guaranteed with one game still to play.

Weber WBBL|10 standings