All you need to know: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder

Top spot is on offer in what looms as a potentially title-shaping clash at CitiPower Centre

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 37, Weber WBBL|10

Where: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

When: Saturday, November 23. Bat flip at 9.15am AEDT, first ball at 10.00am AEDT

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Daryl Brigham (Field), Claire Haysom (Field), Chris Grant (Third), Lisa McCabe (Fourth), Bob Parry (Referee)

Match Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux (c), Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Scrivins, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Adams, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

Form Guide:

Melbourne Renegades: WWWWL (Most recent first)

The Renegades have put it all together with four wins on the trot. But this is their biggest test yet.

Sydney Thunder: WN/RWLW

Rain and lightning meant we had no result in the Sydney Smash, but it's only the Scorchers who have beaten the Thunder in the last five games.

Players to watch:

Georgia Wareham was fantastic against the Hurricanes, recording 69 with the bat and securing the Renegades a spot in the finals.

Georgia Voll is not far removed from her 97* at the MCG last week, with the opener having a tremendous season for the Thunder.

Head-to-head

What's on the line

It's the last game of the regular season for both sides.

The Thunder lead the table with 13 points, but the Renegades are just one point behind.



The equation is very simple for both sides – win and earn top spot.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Thunder Women THU 9 6 2 0 1 0.294 0 13 2 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 9 6 3 0 0 0.307 0 12 3 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 9 6 3 0 0 0.276 0 12 4 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 9 4 4 1 0 -0.091 0 9 5 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 9 4 5 0 0 0.104 0 8 6 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 9 3 4 1 1 -0.367 0 8 7 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.357 0 6 8 Melbourne Stars Women STA 9 2 7 0 0 -0.205 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

