Phillip Hughes celebrated in ‘The Boy from Macksville’

New documentary from cricket.com.au tells the story of the late Aussie opener through the eyes of family and friends

01:59 Play video The Boy from Macksville | Official Trailer

The cricketing story of Phillip Hughes has been recounted in vivid fashion by the late batter’s family and friends in a moving new documentary from cricket.com.au, titled The Boy from Macksville.

The documentary, released to mark the 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ tragic death and to celebrate his extraordinary if all-too-brief life, will be shown on cricket.com.au’s digital platforms, as well as Channel 7, 7plus, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports after day one of the second Test in Adelaide on December 6.

Cricket.com.au interviewed more than 20 of Hughes’ family, friends and cricket connections, from former national captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke to longtime teammates such as Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade. Cricket Australia’s digital archive was also utilised to provide unseen footage of Hughes during his almost six years in and around the men’s national sides.

With the Hughes family agreeing to be interviewed for the first time since Phillip’s death on November 27, 2014, cricket.com.au also spent time in Macksville in northern New South Wales, working closely with Phillip’s parents, Greg and Virginia, and sister Megan. Due to the very recent arrival of a second baby, Jason Hughes, Phillip’s older brother, was interviewed in his home in Sydney.

The Boy from Macksville covers Hughes’ remarkable rise as a young batting prodigy, his journey to Sydney and his rapid ascension into the NSW and Australia sides, as well as his chequered path through professional cricket across the next five-and-a-half years.

Teammates from NSW, Australia, Worcestershire and South Australia discuss his impact as a batter and influence as a person on the playing groups he was part of, while his remarkable batting feats are brought to life in both words and vision.

You can watch the trailer for The Boy From Macksville at the top of this story.