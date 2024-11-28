Look out Brisbane: Voll ready to face former team

Georgia Voll is expecting banter from the Heat crowd as she heads home for the Challenger final in Brisbane

When asked if she had a point to prove against her old team in Friday's Weber WBBL|10 Challenger final, Georgia Voll cheekily quipped: "You're not going to score runs every day, but I'm due now – so look out Brisbane, I reckon."

In truth, the 21-year-old was quick to play down any notion of the Sydney Thunder's upcoming do-or-die clash with the Heat being a grudge match – and was fresh off a first-ball duck in Wednesday's Knockout win over Hobart Hurricanes.

Voll is expecting to cop a few comments from what is hoped will be a sell-out Brisbane crowd, but the opening batter remains a Queenslander through and through, and is state teammates with the majority of the Heat squad.

"I'm super excited to get up there and play at the old home ground, or still the home ground, but against the old team, and hopefully we can go one better," she told reporters at Drummoyne Oval on Wednesday following the Knockout final.

"I might get a few (comments) come Friday, I might get a bit more from the crowd than the team, I reckon.

"They're a quality team, they've always been a quality team ... for us, if we can play our best cricket, then we'll be able to beat them, but they will fight to the end and we know that."

Voll knows her former Heat teammates understand why she moved to the Thunder during the off-season, desperate for more opportunities with the bat, after she was pushed down as low at No.9 last summer.

After a first season in lime green that has seen her cement her place at the top of the order, make the official Team of the Tournament, and earn her first Australian ODI squad call-up for next week's series against India, Voll said she felt vindicated.

"It's been a really good move for me as a person, as a cricketer, I've grown so much since coming down here, learning off different people, coaches and all the girls have been great as well," she said.

"I always wanted to open – you look at Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne, they've done the job for the Heat over the last couple of years.

"It was always going to be tough for me to nail down a spot, and last year I was up and down the order, which was quite tough.

"That's why I wanted to open the batting. I do it for Queensland, and I do it for my club back at home.

"So that was my main goal, to open the batting and to come down here and have that opportunity and be backed by the coaches down here, and to be actually able to go out and score some runs as well, it's giving back to the club for putting that trust in me.

"To then get picked in an Aussie squad from it is pretty much just the cherry on top."

Regardless of the outcome of Friday's game, Voll will not have to wait long to return to Brisbane.

Australia's ODI squad will assemble in the Queensland capital on Monday – although those playing in Sunday's WBBL Final will be given an extra day's grace – and Voll is expected to open the batting alongside her Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield when the first ODI gets underway on Thursday, December 5.

"I haven't really (thought about it), to be honest, other than when Phoebe is a bit giggly around me," Voll said of joining the Australians in camp next week.

"Obviously it's exciting, but at the forefront of my mind right now is getting a WBBL trophy for the Thunder."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder| Allan Border Field | Friday, November 29 at 7.15pm AEDT, 6.15pm AEDT

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v TBC | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

