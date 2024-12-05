Find all the Shield team news here as the six states look to enter the Big Bash break on a winning note
All the Sheffield Shield squads for round six
NSW v Western Australia, SCG, 6-9 December
NSW squad: Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw
Ins: Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw
Outs: Sean Abbott (Test squad), Nic Maddinson (finger injury), Adam Zampa (not available)
The Blues have lost three internationally-capped players for their round six clash with WA after Sean Abbott was called into the Test squad following a side injury to Josh Hazlewood. Nic Maddinson also broke his finger playing grade cricket over the weekend and underwent surgery on Thursday, while Adam Zampa was unavailable after playing his first Shield game in almost 20 months last week.
The inclusion of Zampa for last week's loss to Tasmania sparked debate among former Blues players with emerging leggie Tanveer Sangha left out as the nation's premier white-ball spinner tried to press his case for a berth in the Test squad to tour Sri Lanka in January-February next year.
Zampa, who has yet to play a Test match, said during the match against Tasmania the Sri Lankan tour had been on his radar.
"I wouldn't say it's a total burning desire," he said. "It's something I'd like to do and challenge myself at. If I got to end my career and it didn't pan out that way, then I'd be OK with it."
WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli.
Ins: Brody Couch, Hamish McKenzie, Sam Whiteman
Outs: Jhye Richardson (managed), Ashton Turner (side injury), Teague Wyllie (omitted)
WA welcome back captain Sam Whiteman, who has recovered from the side strain he suffered in late October, having struck a century for WA Premier Cricket side Fremantle last weekend. However, in a freakish coincidence, Ashton Turner, who had captained WA in Whiteman's absence, sustained a side injury of his own while batting alongside Whiteman for Fremantle, and is out for the SCG clash, with a timeframe for his return still to be determined that will impact the Perth Scorchers in the BBL.
Jhye Richardson has been managed out of the fixture after his return last round where he injured his shoulder with a high-five celebrating a wicket, but returned to bowl in the match. Right-armer Brody Couch returns to the squad in his place having missed the round five draw with South Australia, while left-arm wrist-spinner Hamish McKenzie is also in the mix, having played his sole Sheffield Shield match against NSW at the SCG last season.
Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval, 6-9 December
Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald
In: Lawrence Neil-Smith
Outs: Caleb Jewell, Beau Webster (Test squad)
In-form allrounder Beau Webster looms as a significant loss for the Tigers after joining the Australian squad as cover for Mitch Marsh ahead of the second Test in Adelaide. Webster hit 61 and 49 and took the final two wickets to seal Tasmania's first win of the season at the SCG last week.
Seamer Lawrence Neil-Smith comes into the squad to replace Webster, while batter Caleb Jewell drops out after losing his spot in the XI for their win over NSW last round.
SA squad: Ben Manenti (c), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton
Ins: Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan McAndrew, Jason Sangha, Henry Thornton
Outs: Brendan Doggett (Test squad), Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Lloyd Pope
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been named in South Australia's Shield squad for the first time this season while Nathan McAndrew and Jason Sangha return from injury.
Victoria v Queensland, MCG, 6-9 December
Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Ash Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Cam McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers
Ins: Cam McClure, Mitch Perry
Outs: Matt Short (unavailable), Peter Siddle
Ladder-leaders Victoria welcome back Mitch Perry and Cam McClure for their clash with a winless Queensland, with Matt Short and 40-year-old Peter Siddle dropping out of the squad that beat the Bulls by 90 runs last week.
Captain Will Sutherland remains sidelined as he recovers from a side strain, but did play as a specialist batter in the Second XI against Tasmania in Launceston last week where he scored 47 in the second innings. Peter Handscomb will again lead the side in his absence.
Queensland squad: Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth
Ins: Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Straker
Outs: Liam Guthrie, Tom Whitney
Queensland are the only winless team in the Sheffield Shield and desperately need to win away from home this week if they want to stay in contention for the final. The Bulls are coming off a big win over Tasmania in the One-Day Cup and the good form of Matthew Renshaw and Jack Clayton is good news for their batting department which has struggled to date this season.
Liam Guthrie drops out of the squad despite taking six wickets in the last start against Victoria, with Tom Straker returning after having his workload managed, while Gurinder Sandhu is in the running to play his first Shield match of the season.