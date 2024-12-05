All the Sheffield Shield squads for round six

Find all the Shield team news here as the six states look to enter the Big Bash break on a winning note

00:59 Play video What you might have missed in round five of the Shield

NSW v Western Australia, SCG, 6-9 December

Match Centre

NSW squad: Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw Ins: Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw Outs: Sean Abbott (Test squad), Nic Maddinson (finger injury), Adam Zampa (not available)

The Blues have lost three internationally-capped players for their round six clash with WA after Sean Abbott was called into the Test squad following a side injury to Josh Hazlewood. Nic Maddinson also broke his finger playing grade cricket over the weekend and underwent surgery on Thursday, while Adam Zampa was unavailable after playing his first Shield game in almost 20 months last week.

The inclusion of Zampa for last week's loss to Tasmania sparked debate among former Blues players with emerging leggie Tanveer Sangha left out as the nation's premier white-ball spinner tried to press his case for a berth in the Test squad to tour Sri Lanka in January-February next year.

Zampa, who has yet to play a Test match, said during the match against Tasmania the Sri Lankan tour had been on his radar.

"I wouldn't say it's a total burning desire," he said. "It's something I'd like to do and challenge myself at. If I got to end my career and it didn't pan out that way, then I'd be OK with it."

02:22 Play video Patterson keeps up hot form but falls agonisingly short of ton

WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli. Ins: Brody Couch, Hamish McKenzie, Sam Whiteman Outs: Jhye Richardson (managed), Ashton Turner (side injury), Teague Wyllie (omitted)

WA welcome back captain Sam Whiteman, who has recovered from the side strain he suffered in late October, having struck a century for WA Premier Cricket side Fremantle last weekend. However, in a freakish coincidence, Ashton Turner, who had captained WA in Whiteman's absence, sustained a side injury of his own while batting alongside Whiteman for Fremantle, and is out for the SCG clash, with a timeframe for his return still to be determined that will impact the Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Jhye Richardson has been managed out of the fixture after his return last round where he injured his shoulder with a high-five celebrating a wicket, but returned to bowl in the match. Right-armer Brody Couch returns to the squad in his place having missed the round five draw with South Australia, while left-arm wrist-spinner Hamish McKenzie is also in the mix, having played his sole Sheffield Shield match against NSW at the SCG last season.

01:06 Play video Paris mops up the tail, claims another Shield five-for

Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval, 6-9 December

Match Centre

Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald In: Lawrence Neil-Smith Outs: Caleb Jewell, Beau Webster (Test squad)

In-form allrounder Beau Webster looms as a significant loss for the Tigers after joining the Australian squad as cover for Mitch Marsh ahead of the second Test in Adelaide. Webster hit 61 and 49 and took the final two wickets to seal Tasmania's first win of the season at the SCG last week.

Seamer Lawrence Neil-Smith comes into the squad to replace Webster, while batter Caleb Jewell drops out after losing his spot in the XI for their win over NSW last round.

02:34 Play video Ward strikes back-to-back score in 90s

SA squad: Ben Manenti (c), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton Ins: Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan McAndrew, Jason Sangha, Henry Thornton Outs: Brendan Doggett (Test squad), Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Lloyd Pope

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been named in South Australia's Shield squad for the first time this season while Nathan McAndrew and Jason Sangha return from injury.

01:51 Play video Hunt takes on strong WA attack to score pink-ball ton

Victoria v Queensland, MCG, 6-9 December

Match Centre

Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Ash Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Cam McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers Ins: Cam McClure, Mitch Perry Outs: Matt Short (unavailable), Peter Siddle

Ladder-leaders Victoria welcome back Mitch Perry and Cam McClure for their clash with a winless Queensland, with Matt Short and 40-year-old Peter Siddle dropping out of the squad that beat the Bulls by 90 runs last week.

Captain Will Sutherland remains sidelined as he recovers from a side strain, but did play as a specialist batter in the Second XI against Tasmania in Launceston last week where he scored 47 in the second innings. Peter Handscomb will again lead the side in his absence.

02:38 Play video Kellaway relishes opening promotion with maiden ton

Queensland squad: Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth Ins: Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Straker Outs: Liam Guthrie, Tom Whitney

Queensland are the only winless team in the Sheffield Shield and desperately need to win away from home this week if they want to stay in contention for the final. The Bulls are coming off a big win over Tasmania in the One-Day Cup and the good form of Matthew Renshaw and Jack Clayton is good news for their batting department which has struggled to date this season.

Liam Guthrie drops out of the squad despite taking six wickets in the last start against Victoria, with Tom Straker returning after having his workload managed, while Gurinder Sandhu is in the running to play his first Shield match of the season.

02:20 Play video Renshaw savours the moment with first ton this year

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25