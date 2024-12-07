Siraj send-off 'not how I'd like to play the game': Head

The pair will be "best of mates" soon enough according to India, but Travis Head voiced his displeasure at how Mohammad Siraj reacted to his dismissal

01:32 Play video Umpires step in after heated Siraj gives Head a send-off

Travis Head suggested Mohammad Siraj crossed the line during the pair's heated exchange, calling on India to stamp out the behaviour that risks ruining an otherwise "civil" relationship between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Head was the toast of Adelaide Oval after peeling off his third consecutive Test century at the venue, but the circumstances of his dismissal are set to be subject to as much attention as his stunning run-a-ball knock.

An enraged Siraj pointed the left-hander in the direction of the changerooms after bowling him for 140. Head said he had offered a "well bowled" to the paceman, whose aggressive response provoked a similarly fiery return from the Australian.

10:05 Play video Head 'disappointed' with Siraj send-off and byplay

Head then pointed angrily towards the Indian viewing area while shaking head as he made his way off the ground. He later expressed remorse for doing so.

"I feel like the way I play the game, I would like a better reaction," Head told reporters of his exchange with Siraj.

"I was surprised at the reaction in terms of situation of the game and the lead up. There was no confrontation leading up to it. I felt like it was probably a little bit far.

"That's why I'm disappointed in the reaction that I gave back - but I'm also going to stand up for myself.

"I'd like to think in our team that we wouldn't do that. It's not how I'd like to play the game and I feel like my teammates are the same. And if I'd seen that in those circumstances, I'd probably call it out – which I did."

Head suggested there were incidents that have disappointed him in the series but did not elaborate on what they were.

04:08 Play video Local boy Head makes history with third Adelaide Oval ton

The 30-year-old had a lengthy exchange with Virat Kohli after the series opener in Perth that was captured by television cameras after India won the first Test by 295 runs.

Umpires spoke to Siraj after he dismissed Head and the Hyderabad-born quick was subject to jeers for the remainder of the day.

The spirited right-armer had already earned the ire of the crowd when he threw a ball in Marnus Labuschagne's direction after the batter pulled out during his run-up due to a spectator moving behind the sight screen.

"Siraj is the type of player who gives 100 per cent. That is the character he brings to the bowling unit. He'll always run in all day," said India's bowling coach Morne Morkel.

"I think in a big series like that … when the game is potentially on the line, we'll have moments like that.

"You take two cricketers who play the game hard, play the game tough. But I'm pretty sure after the game they'll be best of mates."

Head suggested relationships between Australian and Indian players, deepened by playing together in the Indian Premier League, were good.

"That's why I'm disappointed with a couple of reactions I've got when I've been dismissed. That's all," said Head.

"I feel like the game's moved. The way I play the game is I'm there to have a good time out there, I want to enjoy myself.

08:27 Play video India still learning pink-ball cricket: Morkel

"I want to play hard, play fair and I have a joke with the fielders, I'm always interacting. It's been on very civil terms and enjoyable. I know that I can compete hard, but I can have a laugh at the same time.

"Then to get the reaction that I did off the back of that - I'd rather almost rather it the other way. I'd rather they tear shreds off me and then give it to me. But I feel like the lead up is out of nowhere.

"But I think the relationship's fine. I think it's very civil. I think both teams respect each other. Our dressing room definitely has a lot of respect for the opposition and the blokes that are playing in that dressing room are very high quality (players).

"They're playing hard but I would say the relationships are fine."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal