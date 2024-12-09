The incredible hat-trick that lifted SA U19 to Aussie dream

Before earning a call-up to represent the Australia U19s, South Australia young gun Hayden Schiller took one of the most amazing hat-tricks

There is nothing like taking a hat-trick as a fast bowler in cricket.

Hayden Schiller who will help spearhead South Australia's U19 bowling attack at this week's U19 National Championships, was one to achieve the rare feat just over a year ago.

But it wasn't like any other hat-trick, this one had some icing to it with a back story like no other.

Hayden Schiller in action for SACA Premier club Northern Districts // Supplied

As Schiller was about to charge in for a crucial final over of a SACA Premier Cricket one-day game for Northern Districts, he paused at the top of his mark to answer a question from teammate Josh Kann.

With Schiller assigned the tough role of restricting Tea Tree Gully to two runs in the final six deliveries of the game, the soon-to-be Adelaide Strikers allrounder Kann asked what his was thinking.

"I remember Josh Kann coming to me at the top of my mark and going 'what are we thinking here', Schiller told cricket.com.au.

It was his side's first 50-over game of the season, and with just five of them played across the entire season to decide the One-Day Cup winner, the stakes were high.

With barely any runs to work with, Schiller had nothing to lose. He needed a miracle with Tea Tree Gully in a safe position needing four runs to win off the final over with three wickets in hand.

There was also the option of a tie with three runs or an unlikely win for Northern Districts with two runs.

"I was just like 'I will just get them out, I will just take a hat-trick and win the game' I said that to him (Kann) as a joke," he said.

"I took the first one, took the second one and then walking back (to my mark), he (Kann) was like 'we can actually do this here' and I was like 'yeah' and we got him out.

"It was one of the best experiences."

Schiller went single, dot ball and then three wickets in his last over to win the game in emphatic fashion for the Jets, the club he moved to at age 12.

The moment stands as Schiller's "favourite memory" on a cricket field in a journey that has seen the exciting allrounder from Nuriootpa, a small country town in South Australia's Barossa Valley wine region, go on represent the Australia under-19's.

An achievement like that which went viral across the SACA Premier Cricket competition, without doubt helped lead Schiller to greater success down the road including selection in the Australia U19's side the following season.

Schiller got the opportunity to go on a five-game tour of India in mid-September in a "great experience" in the national colours.

Hayden Schiller in action for the Australia U19s in India // Supplied

Winding back the clock before reaching such great heights, it is his time with Northern Districts and cricket before then that set him up for success.

It started with Milo cricket, which surprisingly also turned up to his primary school, Redeemer Lutheran School, one day in a moment where Schiller took a liking to the game.

It led to backyard cricket battles at home with his older sister Maegan and further cricket when he joined Greenock Cricket Club in the Under-10's where he "really enjoyed it".

After a couple of years playing juniors with the Barossa and Light Cricket Association club, he took his game to the next level joining Premier outfit Northern Districts as an 11-year-old where he began in their Under-12's.

Fast forward to 2024 and Schiller spends his summers mixing in the Jet's first-grade side in the SACA Premier Cricket T20 and One-Day competitions and the SACA U19s in the red-ball two-day competition.

Speaking about what has helped his development in cricket, Schiller said taking his opportunities and pushing himself to play against older players helped.

He also mentioned former Australia ODI and state cricketer Mark Cosgrove as being a key mentor who guided him at Districts as the club captain and coach, and South Australia U19 coach and former Tasmania state cricketer Luke Butterworth.

"I have had some good coaches that have helped me along the way, Mark Cosgrove has been a big mentor for me," he said.

"He presented me my A-grade cap and has helped me a lot as a junior with my batting.

"And then with my bowling, my current under-19 coach Luke Butterworth has been massive for me, the way I think about the game, the way I play the game, he has mentored me a lot."

Schiller, who is entering his second U19 National Championships with still another year of edibility, said he was "happy" that the tournament was in his home state this year.

"We will be staying together at West Beach and I am happy that it's in Adelaide," he said.

"I have had tournaments interstate, it would be nice to have a change and have one at home."

The exciting young allrounder fancied his state's chances at this year's tournament.

"The group has performed really well, I think we are second on the ladder in (Premier Cricket) div two and we are performing really well," he said.

"We had one bad game against Northern Districts, but the rest, we have made big scores batting and restricted teams to low totals.

"I think in the nationals we will give it a red-hot crack, I think we could be around the mark this year.

"I think our bowling attack is looking really good and our batting, if it fires, it will go very well."

The Male U19 National Championships gets underway on Thursday, December 12 with tournament hosts South Australia taking on ACT in the first game.