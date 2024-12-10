Sutherland firms for BBL opener as 'pressure' challenge awaits

Will Sutherland has plenty of experienced heads to help him in his first full season as Melbourne Renegades captain

Melbourne Renegades coach Cameron White believes Will Sutherland's willingness to lean on his senior players has him well placed heading into his first season as the club's full-time captain.

While Sutherland has led Victoria in the Sheffield Shield for the past two seasons, and the state's one-day team from the start of this summer, he regards his four games stepping into the Renegades role in KFC BBL|13 as the most high-pressure environment he's captained in.

"With the time pressure and the crowd, it's harder to think and something I don't have as much experience in," Sutherland told the Vic State Cricket Podcast last week.

"But I've got 'Richo' (Kane Richardson) and Adam Zampa to help me out who have done a lot of captaining in T20 cricket, so (I'll be) leaning on those guys and hopefully we can get back to the top."

The star allrounder is firming to take his place in the XI for the 'Gades BBL|14 season opener against Sydney Sixers at the SCG on December 16 after missing Victoria's past three Shield matches with a side strain.

White told cricket.com.au Sutherland had bowled a "fair bit" in the past week and was due to bowl in the club's practice match against the Stars on Thursday.

"If he gets through that, he should be on track to bowl in the first game up in Sydney," White said.

Sutherland, 25, says captaining is something he "wants to do" and he was keen pick the brains of White – a three-time Sheffield Shield-winning captain who also led Victoria to two T20 titles and was part of the Renegades' BBL|08 championship.

"I've been around the 'Gades for a while and seen us not do so well; obviously, we won the BBL|08 but it's been a bit of a tough run," Sutherland said.

01:18 Play video Sutherland smokes four huge sixes in maiden T20 half-century

"I'm trying to be one of the guys that gets us back to the top and getting an opportunity to captain and lead that way is really exciting.

"We were able to go to Darwin for the Top End series (in August) and I was able to start working with (White).

"Just the way thinks about the game is nothing like I've seen.

"He's not going to hold back and (will) challenge me on why I did this or why I did that?

"I'm very excited to learn more about the game, particularly T20, just because I haven't captained it much."

White, appointed to his first head coaching role in June after the Renegades parted ways with David Saker, said Sutherland's "passion and want to win for the club was unquestionable".

"I really enjoy working with Will … he's very open to learning and using senior players to help him negotiate his way through his first full season as skipper," White said.

"He obviously did a little bit of it last year and a fair bit for Victoria, so looking forward to working with him throughout the tournament and years to come."

