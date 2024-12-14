Tasmania's stars collapse as NSW get the points in WNCL return

A steadying hand by young gun Claire Moore helped NSW to second in the WNCL standings with victory over Tasmania

New South Wales Breakers edged past defending champions Tasmanian Tigers as the Women's National Cricket League returned after a two-month break for the T20 Spring Challenge and Weber WBBL.

The visitors registered a three-wicket win at Ninja Stadium in Hobart in what turned out to be a tighter finish than what appeared likely midway through the NSW chase.

Set a modest 173 to win, the Breakers were cruising towards their target when Anika Learoyd was caught off leggie Maisy Gibson in the 15th over, with the scoreboard reading 2-84.

Gibson returned to remove the other set batter, Tahlia Wilson, in her next over, helping the Tigers apply the brakes on the scoring.

Youngster Claire Moore played a composed middle order knock of 30 off 79 balls to steer NSW closer to victory.

However, another mini collapse followed when she was bowled by Nicola Carey with 31 still required.

In the end, the fightback from the home side wasn't enough as NSW secured the win with 16 balls remaining.

Tasmania's concerns were not limited to the loss as their big-hitting batter Lizelle Lee – who hit back-to-back centuries in the WBBL last month – after she copped a blow to her left forearm while fielding and had to leave the field.

Earlier, after sending in the Tigers to bat, the Breakers ran through their star-studded top order – Lee, Elyse Villani, Nicola Carey and Naomi Stalenberg were all back in the sheds within the Powerplay.

Young guns Emma Manix-Geeves (48 off 86) and Tabatha Saville (26 off 40) stabilised the innings before 29 off 35 from veteran Molly Strano in the lower order helped the Tigers reach 172 all out.

With Strano finding Learoyd in the deep off Samantha Bates, the Tigers innings wrapped up inside 44 overs.

Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray, who recently became a household name following her WBBL debut for Sydney Sixers, had an impactful first outing in Breakers colours, taking the new ball from one end and giving away just 20 runs off her six overs.

The win takes NSW to the second place on the table with 12 points from five games.

Tasmania and NSW will face off again at the same venue in two days' time.

WNCL 2024-25 standings