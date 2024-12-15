Cartwright cleared of serious injury after night in hospital

01:06 Play video Cartwright stretchered off after injury

Hilton Cartwright has been cleared of any serious damage to his neck and released from hospital after a scary incident in the KFC BBL|14 opener on Sunday night.

Cartwright had to be stretchered off the ground on a medi-cab following a fielding mishap.

The 32-year-old’s neck snapped back painfully after he dived at full pace in an attempt to save a boundary. He lay motionless on the turf after sliding to a stop, and medical staff carefully assessed him for almost five minutes before loading him onto the medi-cab.

Cartwright was taken to hospital for further assessment and a statement from the club on Monday morning said after scans and spending the night in hospital he has been released.

The allrounder – who lives in Perth and plays state cricket for WA, Cartwright will rejoin the Stars squad in Melbourne “in the next few days”.

“A return to play will be determined once he is back in Melbourne,” a statement from the Stars said.

The news is a welcome update after fears were high for Cartwright at the venue last night.

"He's a heartbeat of our team, but not only us, with Western Australia and the Scorchers, he's a very well-respected guy,” Stars captain Marcus Stoinis said after the match.

"It did definitely put a damper on the mood of the night.

"It's just hard to switch that off. We ran there pretty quick just to see him. But there's nothing you can really do.

"He's very important to our team. He's the heartbeat of that middle order, and in the field, he sets the tone, so hopefully we don't miss him (for any games)."

Scorchers coach Adam Voges, who coaches Cartwright as part of the WA set-up, also expressed his concern.

"We certainly hope he's OK," Voges said.

"He's a West Australian and much loved. We wish him the best, and certainly hope it's positive news."

Jhye Richardson snared 3-19 as the Stars spluttered their way to 9-146 from their allotted overs in Sunday night's KFC BBL|14 season opener in Perth.

In reply, the Scorchers reached the victory target with 17 balls to spare thanks largely to a career-best knock from Cooper Connolly (64 off 51 balls) and a cool head from captain Ashton Turner (37no off 27 balls).

