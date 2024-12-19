Hurricanes reduced to record-low total as Seifert stars for 'Gades

The Hobart Hurricanes were skittled for 74 as the Renegades picked up their first win of the campaign

Melbourne Renegades have stormed to a massive six-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes at GMHBA stadium.

After taking a catch-of-the-season contender, Tim Seifert smashed 37no off 19 balls to chase down Hobart's 74 with 11 overs to spare on Thursday.

Seifert backed up his half century on BBL debut with six boundaries including two sixes in a knock which demonstrated how to bat on the drop-in Geelong wicket.

The Hurricanes were troubled in the first innings, losing 8-40 before skipper Nathan Ellis struck 35 off 29 to push his side to a respectable total of 74 after 12.4 overs.

It was still the Hurricanes' lowest total in BBL history, however, in a disappointment for the Tasmanian side in their start to the KKC BBL|14 campaign.

In an added blow, the 'Canes lost wicketkeeper Matthew Wade early in the fielding innings with a calf complaint as Ben McDermott took the gloves in his place.

"We will just monitor it over the next couple of days, we got a short turnaround so whether it be, I miss the next one and then we don't play until the 27th, so one (game) at worst I'm hoping but we will wait and see, I will get a scan when we get back," Wade said on Fox Cricket post-game.

Tom Rogers got the 'Gades going early with the first three wickets of the match including both openers Wade (5) and Mitchell Owen (10). He finished with figures of 3-25 off three overs.

Then Fergus O'Neill took three wickets in his second over with thanks to a stunning catch from Seifert down the leg side to send Chris Jordan away in laughter after being strangled. O'Neill, who finished with 3-16 off three overs, also dismissed the dangerous Tim David with a caught behind from a length delivery that nipped away.

Skipper Will Sutherland also contributed with 3-14 including a maiden to keep the foot down on the visitors in the back end of the innings.

In a purple patch with the ball, the Renegades proceeded to take 7-25 after Seifert said the pitch looked like a "good wicket" following the first wicket falling in the 10th ball of the game.

“It looks like a good wicket but the odd one, just the pace, it is a little inconsistent - on the whole it looks a good wicket," Seifert said on Fox Cricket's player mic.

This match at GMHBA stadium is the first at the venue since last year's game which was abandoned due to a dangerous pitch, although, Seifert proved in the run chase that the wicket may have not been as tough for batters as it may have seemed early on.

Jake Fraser-McGurk made five opening the batting alongside Josh Brown (13) in the run chase.

Jacob Bethell in his first game for the Renegades made three as Mackenzie Harvey finished unbeaten alongside Seifert to complete the run chase.

The Renegades go to a 1-1 record following the win and the Hurricanes return home to face Perth Scorchers on December 21.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 3 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 4 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.158 0 0 8 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 1 0 1 0 0 -4.967 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

